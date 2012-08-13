MUMBAI, Aug 13 The prices of arabica plantation
and arabica cherry rose at an auction held on Thursday on higher
purchase by domestic traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in
a statement.
The statement said exporters were selective on robusta
parchment coffees on offer.
Arabica plantation PB, A and B grade prices rose by 50
rupees per 50 kg compared to the previous auction whereas C
grade variety remained unsold as sellers' price expectations
were higher than the buyers' interest, it added.
Arabica cherry AB, AA and C grade prices rose between 50
and 150 rupees per 50 kg as against the previous sale date.
Out of the total 154,134 kg offered for sale, only 31,000 kg
were sold at last week's auction.
Indian coffee exports fell 6.76 percent on year to 285,555
tonnes in the first ten months of the coffee year that started
in October, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on
Wednesday.
India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only
4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of
its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers
of Indian coffee.
==== ====================================================
GRADE PRICES
=========================================================
Season (2011-12)
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 10,600
A 10,890
B 10,350
BBB 8,350
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
AB 10,400
AA 10,450
ARABICA CHERRY
PB 8,900
AB 10,300 - 10,500
C 7,000 - 7,250
BBB 6,750
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 7,450 - 7,520
AB 7,600 - 7,800
AA 7,700 - 8,060
C 7,100 - 7,500
BBB 6,750 - 7,000
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)