MUMBAI, Aug 21 Indian coffee prices fell at last week's auction as exporters stayed away following a sharp drop in prices in the overseas markets, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co. said in a statement. Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell for the eighth straight day, closing at an eight-week low on Friday, as dealers eyed large supplies in the pipeline. "Due to the steep fall in the international coffee price, all varieties of coffees on offer met with less enquiry from the domestic trade. There was no enquiry from the exporters," said the statement. Out of the total 186,700 kg offered for sale, only 41,000 kgs were sold, it added. Indian coffee exports fell 6.76 percent on year to 285,555 tonnes in the first ten months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on Aug. 1. India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5 percent of the world's output, and exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ======================================================== GRADE PRICES ========================================================= Season (2011-12) ARABICA PLANTATION AA 11,050 B 10,000 - 10,150 C 9,335 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT BBB 6,800 ARABICA CHERRY BBB 6,850 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 7,400 - 7,750 AB 7,600 AA 7,700 - 8,300 C 7,100 - 7,650 BBB 6,600 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)