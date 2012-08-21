MUMBAI, Aug 21 Indian coffee prices fell at last
week's auction as exporters stayed away following a sharp drop
in prices in the overseas markets, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co.
said in a statement.
Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell for the eighth straight
day, closing at an eight-week low on Friday, as dealers eyed
large supplies in the pipeline.
"Due to the steep fall in the international coffee price,
all varieties of coffees on offer met with less enquiry from the
domestic trade. There was no enquiry from the exporters," said
the statement.
Out of the total 186,700 kg offered for sale, only 41,000
kgs were sold, it added.
Indian coffee exports fell 6.76 percent on year to 285,555
tonnes in the first ten months of the coffee year that started
in October, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on
Aug. 1.
India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5
percent of the world's output, and exports 70-80 percent of its
produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of
Indian coffee.
========================================================
GRADE PRICES
=========================================================
Season (2011-12)
ARABICA PLANTATION
AA 11,050
B 10,000 - 10,150
C 9,335
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
BBB 6,800
ARABICA CHERRY
BBB 6,850
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 7,400 - 7,750
AB 7,600
AA 7,700 - 8,300
C 7,100 - 7,650
BBB 6,600
