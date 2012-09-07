MUMBAI, Sept 7 Coffee prices in India showed a
mixed trend at this week's auction on selective buying by local
traders, while exporters stayed away from the market due to a
steep fall in overseas prices, auctioneer J Thomas & Co. said in
a statement.
Robusta cherry AA prices rose by 200 rupees per 50 kg,
whereas robusta cherry C grade prices fell by 50-100 rupees per
50 kg as compared to previous auction, the statement said.
Out of the total 146,772 kg offered for sale, only 71,000 kg
were sold, it added.
In New York, the December arabica coffee futures on
ICE slid 1.5 percent, to close at $1.5820 per lb on Thursday,
the lowest closing price since June 20.
Coffee prices in global markets have been falling on
expectations of higher supplies from top producing Brazil,
traders said.
Indian coffee exports fell 6.88 percent on year to 306,238
tonnes in the 11 months of the coffee year that started in
October, the state-run Coffee Board said in a
statement.
India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5
percent of the world's output, and exports 70-80 percent of its
produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of
Indian coffee.
=======================================================
GRADE PRICES
========================================================
Season (2011-12)
ARABICA PLANTATION
AA 10,750
B 9,400 - 9,555
C 9,100
BBB 7,850
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
BBB 7,250
ARABICA CHERRY
BBB 6,600
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 7,550 - 7,745
AB 7,750 - 7,900
AA 7,900 - 8,310
C 7,500 - 7,615
BBB 7,000 - 7,305
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)