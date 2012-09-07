MUMBAI, Sept 7 Coffee prices in India showed a mixed trend at this week's auction on selective buying by local traders, while exporters stayed away from the market due to a steep fall in overseas prices, auctioneer J Thomas & Co. said in a statement. Robusta cherry AA prices rose by 200 rupees per 50 kg, whereas robusta cherry C grade prices fell by 50-100 rupees per 50 kg as compared to previous auction, the statement said. Out of the total 146,772 kg offered for sale, only 71,000 kg were sold, it added. In New York, the December arabica coffee futures on ICE slid 1.5 percent, to close at $1.5820 per lb on Thursday, the lowest closing price since June 20. Coffee prices in global markets have been falling on expectations of higher supplies from top producing Brazil, traders said. Indian coffee exports fell 6.88 percent on year to 306,238 tonnes in the 11 months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement. India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5 percent of the world's output, and exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ======================================================= GRADE PRICES ======================================================== Season (2011-12) ARABICA PLANTATION AA 10,750 B 9,400 - 9,555 C 9,100 BBB 7,850 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT BBB 7,250 ARABICA CHERRY BBB 6,600 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 7,550 - 7,745 AB 7,750 - 7,900 AA 7,900 - 8,310 C 7,500 - 7,615 BBB 7,000 - 7,305 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)