MUMBAI, Sept 24 Arabica coffee prices in India fell at last week's auction held on Friday as traders stayed away from the market due to fluctuations in overseas prices, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said. "Due to the heavy fluctuation in the international coffee price, arabica coffee on offer continued to receive limited enquiry from the domestic trade...," the auctioneer said in a statement. In New York, the December arabica futures on ICE fell on Thursday by 5.80 cents, or 3.3 percent, to close at $1.6860 per lb, their biggest one-day drop since July 24. The prices of arabica plantation PB and C grade were down by 200-300 rupees per 50 kg as against the previous auction, the statement said. Robusta cherry PB price rose by 110 rupees per 50 kg whereas the C grade price rose 300 rupees per 50 kg as against the previous auction. Robusta parchment coffee on offer did not receive any query, the statement said. Out of the total 230,098 kg offered for sale, only 41,881 kg was sold at the auction. Indian coffee exports fell 6.88 percent on year to 306,238 tonnes in the 11 months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement. India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5 percent of the world's output, and exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ======================================================= GRADE PRICES ======================================================== Season (2011-12) ARABICA PLANTATION PB 10,200 A 9,900 C 9,000 BBB 7,900 ARABICA CHERRY C 7,300 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 7,900 C 7,750 - 7,900 BBB 7,300 - 7,450 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)