MUMBAI, Sept 24 Arabica coffee prices in India
fell at last week's auction held on Friday as traders stayed
away from the market due to fluctuations in overseas prices,
auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said.
"Due to the heavy fluctuation in the international coffee
price, arabica coffee on offer continued to receive limited
enquiry from the domestic trade...," the auctioneer said in a
statement.
In New York, the December arabica futures on ICE fell
on Thursday by 5.80 cents, or 3.3 percent, to close at $1.6860
per lb, their biggest one-day drop since July 24.
The prices of arabica plantation PB and C grade were down by
200-300 rupees per 50 kg as against the previous auction, the
statement said.
Robusta cherry PB price rose by 110 rupees per 50 kg whereas
the C grade price rose 300 rupees per 50 kg as against the
previous auction.
Robusta parchment coffee on offer did not receive any query,
the statement said.
Out of the total 230,098 kg offered for sale, only 41,881 kg
was sold at the auction.
Indian coffee exports fell 6.88 percent on year to 306,238
tonnes in the 11 months of the coffee year that started in
October, the state-run Coffee Board said in a
statement.
India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5
percent of the world's output, and exports 70-80 percent of its
produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of
Indian coffee.
=======================================================
GRADE PRICES
========================================================
Season (2011-12)
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 10,200
A 9,900
C 9,000
BBB 7,900
ARABICA CHERRY
C 7,300
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 7,900
C 7,750 - 7,900
BBB 7,300 - 7,450
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)