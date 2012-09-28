MUMBAI, Sept 28 Coffee prices in India were steady on selective buying by local traders, auctioneer J. Thomas said in statement on Friday. Arabic plantation PB and C grade coffee prices were unchanged at the auction on Thursday. Robusta parchment coffee received no enquiries from traders, the statement said. Robusta cherry price fell by 200-300 rupees per 50 kg against the previous auction, it added. Arabica Cherry coffees from the North East Region offered by the Coffee Board met with good support from local traders. Out of the total 226,748 kg offered for sale, only 47,000 kg was sold. Indian coffee exports fell 6.88 percent on year to 306,238 tonnes in the 11 months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said. India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5 percent of global output, and exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ======================================================= GRADE PRICES ======================================================== Season (2011-12) ARABICA PLANTATION PB 10,200 A 10,225 C 9,000 BBB 7,250 - 7,870 ARABICA CHERRY PB 9,250 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT BBB 7,150 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 7,700 - 7,925 AB 7,900 AA 7,950 C 7,600 BBB 7,100 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)