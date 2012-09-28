MUMBAI, Sept 28 Coffee prices in India were
steady on selective buying by local traders, auctioneer J.
Thomas said in statement on Friday.
Arabic plantation PB and C grade coffee prices were
unchanged at the auction on Thursday. Robusta parchment coffee
received no enquiries from traders, the statement said.
Robusta cherry price fell by 200-300 rupees per 50 kg
against the previous auction, it added.
Arabica Cherry coffees from the North East Region offered by
the Coffee Board met with good support from local traders.
Out of the total 226,748 kg offered for sale, only 47,000 kg
was sold.
Indian coffee exports fell 6.88 percent on year to 306,238
tonnes in the 11 months of the coffee year that started in
October, the state-run Coffee Board said.
India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5
percent of global output, and exports 70-80 percent of its
produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of
Indian coffee.
=======================================================
GRADE PRICES
========================================================
Season (2011-12)
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 10,200
A 10,225
C 9,000
BBB 7,250 - 7,870
ARABICA CHERRY
PB 9,250
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
BBB 7,150
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 7,700 - 7,925
AB 7,900
AA 7,950
C 7,600
BBB 7,100
