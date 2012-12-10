MUMBAI, Dec 10 Indian coffee prices edged lower,
extending their losses for another week, weighed by limited
export enquiries and selective purchases by local traders,
auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement.
Coffee offered for auction at this time of the year is
generally left over from the previous crop year and usually
fetches lower prices due to inferior quality.
Arabica Plantation PB prices were lower by 50-100 rupees per
50 kg, while few lots of A grade were lower by 100 rupees per 50
kg.
In the export market, coffee shipments fell by 10 percent to
35,527 tonnes during Oct-Dec. 6 period. In value terms also, it
fell 12 percent to $106.25 million in the same period.
========================================================
GRADE PRICES
========================================================
Season (2011-12) crop
Arabica plantation
PB 8,750-8,950
A 8,300
AA 8,610
BBB 5,500-6,100
Arabica Cherry
PB 8,150
AB 8,250
BBB 6,000
Robusta Cherry
A 7,850
B 7,750
=================================================
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)