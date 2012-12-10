MUMBAI, Dec 10 Indian coffee prices edged lower, extending their losses for another week, weighed by limited export enquiries and selective purchases by local traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement. Coffee offered for auction at this time of the year is generally left over from the previous crop year and usually fetches lower prices due to inferior quality. Arabica Plantation PB prices were lower by 50-100 rupees per 50 kg, while few lots of A grade were lower by 100 rupees per 50 kg. In the export market, coffee shipments fell by 10 percent to 35,527 tonnes during Oct-Dec. 6 period. In value terms also, it fell 12 percent to $106.25 million in the same period. ======================================================== GRADE PRICES ======================================================== Season (2011-12) crop Arabica plantation PB 8,750-8,950 A 8,300 AA 8,610 BBB 5,500-6,100 Arabica Cherry PB 8,150 AB 8,250 BBB 6,000 Robusta Cherry A 7,850 B 7,750 ================================================= (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)