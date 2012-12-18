MUMBAI Dec 18 Prices of arabica plantation coffee rose at last week's auction on strong support from local buyers, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co. said in a statement.

"Arabica plantation coffees of good quality met with strong support from the roasters as well as from the merchant trade, below average quality arabica coffees were discounted," the statement said.

Coffee offered at this time of the year is generally the left-over from the previous crop year and usually fetches lower prices due to inferior quality.

Arabica plantation PB grade prices rose by 250 rupees per 50 kg compared with prices at the previous auction.

Robusta parchment coffee received no enquiry from buyers whereas robusta cherry PB and C grade received support from local traders, the statement said.

Out of the total 268,680 kg offered for sale, only 97,000 kg was sold at the auction.

As of Dec. 6, coffee exports have fallen 10 percent to 35,527 tonnes in the current marketing year that started on Oct. 1. In value terms, it has fallen 12 percent to $106.25 million in the same period.

========================================================

GRADE PRICES

========================================================

Season (2011-12)

Arabica plantation

PB 9,100 - 9,250

A 8,050 - 8,600

AA 8,550

B 7,600 - 7,800

C 6,600 - 7,200

BBB 6,000 - 6,600

Arabica Cherry

C 6,800

Robusta Parchment

BBB 5,800 - 6,350

Robusta Cherry

PB 7,925 - 7,935

C 7,200

BBB 5,650

(NEW SEASON 2012/13 CROP)

Arabica Plantation

PB 9,000

B 8,200

C 7,600

================================================= (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)