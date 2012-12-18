MUMBAI Dec 18 Prices of arabica plantation
coffee rose at last week's auction on strong support from local
buyers, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co. said in a statement.
"Arabica plantation coffees of good quality met with strong
support from the roasters as well as from the merchant trade,
below average quality arabica coffees were discounted," the
statement said.
Coffee offered at this time of the year is generally the
left-over from the previous crop year and usually fetches lower
prices due to inferior quality.
Arabica plantation PB grade prices rose by 250 rupees per 50
kg compared with prices at the previous auction.
Robusta parchment coffee received no enquiry from buyers
whereas robusta cherry PB and C grade received support from
local traders, the statement said.
Out of the total 268,680 kg offered for sale, only 97,000 kg
was sold at the auction.
As of Dec. 6, coffee exports have fallen 10 percent to
35,527 tonnes in the current marketing year that started on Oct.
1. In value terms, it has fallen 12 percent to $106.25 million
in the same period.
========================================================
GRADE PRICES
========================================================
Season (2011-12)
Arabica plantation
PB 9,100 - 9,250
A 8,050 - 8,600
AA 8,550
B 7,600 - 7,800
C 6,600 - 7,200
BBB 6,000 - 6,600
Arabica Cherry
C 6,800
Robusta Parchment
BBB 5,800 - 6,350
Robusta Cherry
PB 7,925 - 7,935
C 7,200
BBB 5,650
(NEW SEASON 2012/13 CROP)
Arabica Plantation
PB 9,000
B 8,200
C 7,600
=================================================
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)