MUMBAI Jan 14 New season arabica plantation coffee prices in India rose at last week's auction on buying by local traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co. said in a statement.

Arabica plantation B grade price rose by 200 rupees per 50 kg as compare to the previous auction, the statement said.

Old season 2011/12 arabica coffee on offer received limited query from the domestic traders, it added.

Out of the total 116,154 kgs offered for sale, around 65,000 kgs were sold at the auction.

India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's coffee output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September 2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection.

========================================================

GRADE PRICES

========================================================

New Season (2012-13)

Arabica plantation

PB 8,500 - 8,600

A 9,050 - 9,150

AA 9,250

B 8,500 - 8,600

C 7,350 - 7,700

BBB 6,300 - 7,000

Arabica Cherry

PB 7,200

(OLD SEASON 2011/12 CROP)

Arabica Plantation

PB 8,875

A 7,800 - 8,250

B 7,300

C 7,000

BBB 6,000

Arabica Cherry

C 6,350

BBB 5,500 - 5,750

Robusta Cherry

PB 7,000

AB 7,200 - 7,245

BBB 5,800 ================================================= (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)