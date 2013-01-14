MUMBAI Jan 14 New season arabica plantation
coffee prices in India rose at last week's auction on buying by
local traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co. said in a statement.
Arabica plantation B grade price rose by 200 rupees per 50
kg as compare to the previous auction, the statement said.
Old season 2011/12 arabica coffee on offer received limited
query from the domestic traders, it added.
Out of the total 116,154 kgs offered for sale, around 65,000
kgs were sold at the auction.
India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's coffee
output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September
2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection.
GRADE PRICES
New Season (2012-13)
Arabica plantation
PB 8,500 - 8,600
A 9,050 - 9,150
AA 9,250
B 8,500 - 8,600
C 7,350 - 7,700
BBB 6,300 - 7,000
Arabica Cherry
PB 7,200
(OLD SEASON 2011/12 CROP)
Arabica Plantation
PB 8,875
A 7,800 - 8,250
B 7,300
C 7,000
BBB 6,000
Arabica Cherry
C 6,350
BBB 5,500 - 5,750
Robusta Cherry
PB 7,000
AB 7,200 - 7,245
BBB 5,800
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)