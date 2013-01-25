MUMBAI, Jan 25 Coffee prices in India fell at this week's auction, tracking softness in overseas markets, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said On Friday. In New York, the March arabica coffee futures on ICE fell more than 6 percent this week, before rising on Friday. At 1225 GMT, the contract was up 0.89 percent at 147.85 cents per lb. The price of 2011/12 season arabica plantation PB and C grade fell by 100-200 rupees per 50 kgs, compared with the last sale date. Other grades remained unsold as sellers' price expectations were higher than the buyers' interest, the auctioneer said in a statement. Out of the total 143,379 kg offered for sale, around 37,092 kg was sold at the auction. India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's coffee output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September 2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection. ======================================================== GRADE PRICES ======================================================== New Season (2012-13) Arabica plantation PB 8,800 - 9,200 A 9,000 - 9,650 AA 9,150 B 8,400 - 8,600 C 7,450 - 7,600 BBB 6,300 - 7,000 (OLD SEASON 2011/12 CROP) Arabica Plantation PB 8,800 - 9,150 C 7,100 BBB 6,000 Arabica Cherry PB 7,650 - 7,750 AA 8,420 - 8,490 Robusta Cherry AA 7,600 A 7,600 BBB 5,750 - 6,465 ================================================= (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)