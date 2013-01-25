MUMBAI, Jan 25 Coffee prices in India fell at
this week's auction, tracking softness in overseas markets,
auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said On Friday.
In New York, the March arabica coffee futures on ICE fell
more than 6 percent this week, before rising on Friday. At 1225
GMT, the contract was up 0.89 percent at 147.85 cents per
lb.
The price of 2011/12 season arabica plantation PB and C
grade fell by 100-200 rupees per 50 kgs, compared with the last
sale date. Other grades remained unsold as sellers' price
expectations were higher than the buyers' interest, the
auctioneer said in a statement.
Out of the total 143,379 kg offered for sale, around 37,092
kg was sold at the auction.
India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's coffee
output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September
2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection.
========================================================
GRADE PRICES
========================================================
New Season (2012-13)
Arabica plantation
PB 8,800 - 9,200
A 9,000 - 9,650
AA 9,150
B 8,400 - 8,600
C 7,450 - 7,600
BBB 6,300 - 7,000
(OLD SEASON 2011/12 CROP)
Arabica Plantation
PB 8,800 - 9,150
C 7,100
BBB 6,000
Arabica Cherry
PB 7,650 - 7,750
AA 8,420 - 8,490
Robusta Cherry
AA 7,600
A 7,600
BBB 5,750 - 6,465
=================================================
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)