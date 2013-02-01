MUMBAI, Feb 1 Coffee prices in India fell at
this week's auction on lack of buying by exporters, auctioneer
J. Thomas & CO said on Friday.
There were no queries from exporters and only local traders
showed interest in the new season (2012/13) arabica coffee and
the arabica plantation PB, B and C grade prices fell by 75-200
rupees per 50 kg, the statement said.
The price of 2011/12 season arabica plantation PB grade fell
by 100-200 per 50 kg, compared with the last sale date.
Out of the total 162,982 kg offered for sale, around 72,000
kg was sold at the auction.
India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's coffee
output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September
2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection.
========================================================
GRADE PRICES
========================================================
New Season (2012-13)
Arabica plantation
PB 8,600 - 9,000
A 8,750 - 8,900
AA 8,850
B 8,400 - 8,450
C 7,300 - 7,500
BBB - - -
(OLD SEASON 2011/12 CROP)
Arabica Plantation
PB 8,500 - 8,755
A 8,250
AA 8,450
B 7,600
C 7,125 - 7,200
Arabica Cherry
PB 7,600
AA 8,435 - 8,475
Robusta Parchment
AA 8,000
BBB 5,750
Robusta Cherry
PB 6,750 - 6,795
AA 7,530 - 7,575
BBB 5,750
=========================================================
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)