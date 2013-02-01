MUMBAI, Feb 1 Coffee prices in India fell at this week's auction on lack of buying by exporters, auctioneer J. Thomas & CO said on Friday. There were no queries from exporters and only local traders showed interest in the new season (2012/13) arabica coffee and the arabica plantation PB, B and C grade prices fell by 75-200 rupees per 50 kg, the statement said. The price of 2011/12 season arabica plantation PB grade fell by 100-200 per 50 kg, compared with the last sale date. Out of the total 162,982 kg offered for sale, around 72,000 kg was sold at the auction. India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's coffee output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September 2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection. ======================================================== GRADE PRICES ======================================================== New Season (2012-13) Arabica plantation PB 8,600 - 9,000 A 8,750 - 8,900 AA 8,850 B 8,400 - 8,450 C 7,300 - 7,500 BBB - - - (OLD SEASON 2011/12 CROP) Arabica Plantation PB 8,500 - 8,755 A 8,250 AA 8,450 B 7,600 C 7,125 - 7,200 Arabica Cherry PB 7,600 AA 8,435 - 8,475 Robusta Parchment AA 8,000 BBB 5,750 Robusta Cherry PB 6,750 - 6,795 AA 7,530 - 7,575 BBB 5,750 ========================================================= (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)