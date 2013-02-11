MUMBAI, Feb 11 Coffee prices in India rose a tad at last week's auction on selected buying from domestic traders amid a cut in production estimate. * Arabica A grade was 50 rupees higher at 8,800-8,950 rupees per 50 kgs, while PB grade was sold at a price similar to last level. B and C grade remained unsold as sellers price expectations were higher than the buyers interest. * Out of a total of 169,528 kgs on offer, arabica coffee consisted of 114,529 kgs, while robusta consisted of 54,999 kgs. Of this total, about 28,000 kgs were sold. * India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's coffee output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September 2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection. ================================================ GRADE PRICES ================================================ New Season (2012-13) Arabica plantation PB 8,800-8,950 A 8,800-8,950 AA 9,100 BBB 6,300-6,850 Old season crop (2011-2012) Arabica Plantation A 8,100 AA 8,200 C 7,000 BBB 6,150-6,165 Robusta Parchment AA 8,000 BBB 5,850 Arabica Cherry PB 7,515-7,520 Robusta Cherry PB 6,800 AA 8,005-8,115 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)