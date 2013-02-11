MUMBAI, Feb 11 Coffee prices in India rose a tad
at last week's auction on selected buying from domestic traders
amid a cut in production estimate.
* Arabica A grade was 50 rupees higher at 8,800-8,950 rupees
per 50 kgs, while PB grade was sold at a price similar to last
level. B and C grade remained unsold as sellers price
expectations were higher than the buyers interest.
* Out of a total of 169,528 kgs on offer, arabica coffee
consisted of 114,529 kgs, while robusta consisted of 54,999 kgs.
Of this total, about 28,000 kgs were sold.
* India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's
coffee output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to
September 2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection.
================================================
GRADE PRICES
================================================
New Season (2012-13)
Arabica plantation
PB 8,800-8,950
A 8,800-8,950
AA 9,100
BBB 6,300-6,850
Old season crop (2011-2012)
Arabica Plantation
A 8,100
AA 8,200
C 7,000
BBB 6,150-6,165
Robusta Parchment
AA 8,000
BBB 5,850
Arabica Cherry
PB 7,515-7,520
Robusta Cherry
PB 6,800
AA 8,005-8,115
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)