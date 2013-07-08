MUMBAI, July 8 Coffee prices in India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, edged higher at a weekly auction following firm leads from overseas markets. * On Friday, ICE September arabica ended the week 0.7 percent higher at 1.2125 per lb. Dealers said the market was currently choppy but lacked a clear overall trend with the upside capped by ample supplies. * Arabica Plantation C grade prices were higher by 50-100 rupees per 50 Kgs, while Robusta Parchment PB and C grade received support at current price levels, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co Pvt Ltd said in a statement. * Of the total of 227,798 kg for sale, which consisted of 109,508 kg of arabica coffee and Robusta Coffee at 118,290 kg, about 46,000 kg was sold. * India's state-run Coffee Board cut the country's output estimate by 3 percent to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September 2013. * Exports of coffee from India fell to 240,416 tonnes as of July 3 in the coffee year from starting October 2012, from 259,186 tonnes in the same period a year earlier. ============================================== Season 2012-13 crop Price range per 50 kg ============================================== Arabica Plantation C 7,100-7,200 BBB 6,050-6,150 Robusta Parchment PB 6,750 AB 7,400 AA 7,550 RKR 7,450 C 6,500 Robusta Cherry PB 6,150 AB 6,250-6,400 C 6,000 From non-traditional areas Arabica Plantation A 7,700 Arabica Cherry PB 6,350 A 6,800 B 5,900 C 5,650 ============================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)