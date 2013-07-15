MUMBAI, July 15 Coffee prices in India were
steady to higher at a weekly auction tailing overseas leads and
on select buying by exporters and domestic traders.
* Robusta Parchment C grade prices were higher by 50 rupees
per 50 kgs, while Arabica Plantation A, AA, MNEB and B grade
sold at current price levels.
* International coffee prices at New York for Arabica Coffee
spot July were steady. Robusta coffee price at London spot July
was higher by $65 per tonne on week.
* "All sections of trade continued to be very selective in
their purchases. Exporters were selective on Robusta Parchment
coffees on offer, while the domestic trade were active on good
quality Arabica Plantation and Robusta Cherry coffees on offer,"
auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement.
* Of the total of 214,714 kg for sale, which consisted of
136,475 kg of arabica coffee and Robusta Coffee at 78,239 kg,
about 49,000 kg was sold.
* India's state-run Coffee Board cut the country's output
estimate by 3 percent to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to
September 2013.
* Exports of coffee from India fell 7.4 percent to 247,221
tonnes as of July 11 in the coffee year starting October 2012,
from the same period a year earlier.
==========================================
Price range per 50 kgs
Season 2012-13 crop
==========================================
Arabica plantation
A 8,750
AA 8,945
MNEB 9,100
B 7,500
BBB 5,750
Robusta Plantation
C 6,550
BBB 5,450-5,750
Arabica Cherry
C 6,150
BBB 5,850
Robusta Cherry
AB 6,400-6,500
C 6,125
BBB 5,500-5,700
==============================================
