MUMBAI, July 15 Coffee prices in India were steady to higher at a weekly auction tailing overseas leads and on select buying by exporters and domestic traders. * Robusta Parchment C grade prices were higher by 50 rupees per 50 kgs, while Arabica Plantation A, AA, MNEB and B grade sold at current price levels. * International coffee prices at New York for Arabica Coffee spot July were steady. Robusta coffee price at London spot July was higher by $65 per tonne on week. * "All sections of trade continued to be very selective in their purchases. Exporters were selective on Robusta Parchment coffees on offer, while the domestic trade were active on good quality Arabica Plantation and Robusta Cherry coffees on offer," auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement. * Of the total of 214,714 kg for sale, which consisted of 136,475 kg of arabica coffee and Robusta Coffee at 78,239 kg, about 49,000 kg was sold. * India's state-run Coffee Board cut the country's output estimate by 3 percent to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September 2013. * Exports of coffee from India fell 7.4 percent to 247,221 tonnes as of July 11 in the coffee year starting October 2012, from the same period a year earlier. ========================================== Price range per 50 kgs Season 2012-13 crop ========================================== Arabica plantation A 8,750 AA 8,945 MNEB 9,100 B 7,500 BBB 5,750 Robusta Plantation C 6,550 BBB 5,450-5,750 Arabica Cherry C 6,150 BBB 5,850 Robusta Cherry AB 6,400-6,500 C 6,125 BBB 5,500-5,700 ============================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)