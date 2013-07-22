MUMBAI, July 22 Coffee prices in India edged higher at a weekly auction, in line with overseas markets amid good domestic demand. * On ICE, December arabica gained more than 2.5 percent to end the week at $1.2270 per lb. In India, arabica Plantation A, AA, MNEB and B grade prices were quoted higher by 200-300 rupees per 50 kg, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement. * Of the total of 243,659 kg for sale, which consisted of 146,598 kg of arabica coffee and 97,061 kg of Robusta Coffee, about 75,000 kg was sold. * India's coffee exports fell to 254,613 tonnes from Oct. 1 to July 19 from 274,750 tonnes in the year earlier period. * Coffee production in India may rise 9 percent to 347,000 tonnes in the year starting October 2013 due to timely rainfall in the southern states of Karnataka and Kerala. ============================================= Price range per 50 kg ============================================= Season 2012-13 crop ============================================= Arabica Plantation PB 8,000-8,100 A 8,950 AA 9,150 MNEB 9,375 B 7,800 BBB 5,850-6,100 Robusta Parchment PB 6,900 AB 7,400-7,450 AA 7,650 RKR 7,550 C 6,550 BBB 5,800-5,850 Arabica Cherry PB 7,050 BBB 5,800-5,900 Robusta Cherry PB 6,350-6,550 AA 6,835-6,965 A 6,750-6,800 C 6,250 BBB 5,900 =============================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)