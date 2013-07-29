MUMBAI, July 29 Coffee prices in India were lower on selective buying from domestic traders, amid projections of a higher output next year. * Arabica Plantation PB and A grade price were quoted lower by 150-250 ($2.5-4.2) rupees per 50 kgs last week. Robusta Cherry C grade price were lower by 200 rupees per 50 kgs. * "All varieties of coffees on offer met with limited enquiry as sellers price indication were higher than the buyers interest," said J Thomas & Co, the auctioneer, in a statement. * Of the total of 201,810 kg for sale, which consisted of 135,207 kg of arabica coffee and 66,603 kg of Robusta Coffee, about 28,000 kg was sold. * India's coffee exports fell to 258,958 tonnes from Oct. 1 to July 25 from 278,662 tonnes in the year earlier period. * Coffee production in India may rise 9 percent to 347,000 tonnes in the year starting October 2013 due to timely rainfall in the southern states of Karnataka and Kerala. ============================================== Season 2012-13 crop ============================================== Arabica Plantation PB 7,800 A 8,800 AA 8,900 C 7,100 Robusta parchment AB 7,400 AA 7,650 RKR 7,550 BBB 5,650 Arabica cherry C 6,150 Robusta cherry C 6,050 ============================================== ($1 = 58.9800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)