MUMBAI, July 29 Coffee prices in India were
lower on selective buying from domestic traders, amid
projections of a higher output next year.
* Arabica Plantation PB and A grade price were quoted lower
by 150-250 ($2.5-4.2) rupees per 50 kgs last week. Robusta
Cherry C grade price were lower by 200 rupees per 50 kgs.
* "All varieties of coffees on offer met with limited
enquiry as sellers price indication were higher than the buyers
interest," said J Thomas & Co, the auctioneer, in a statement.
* Of the total of 201,810 kg for sale, which consisted of
135,207 kg of arabica coffee and 66,603 kg of Robusta Coffee,
about 28,000 kg was sold.
* India's coffee exports fell to 258,958 tonnes from Oct. 1
to July 25 from 278,662 tonnes in the year earlier period.
* Coffee production in India may rise 9 percent to 347,000
tonnes in the year starting October 2013 due to timely rainfall
in the southern states of Karnataka and Kerala.
==============================================
Season 2012-13 crop
==============================================
Arabica Plantation
PB 7,800
A 8,800
AA 8,900
C 7,100
Robusta parchment
AB 7,400
AA 7,650
RKR 7,550
BBB 5,650
Arabica cherry
C 6,150
Robusta cherry
C 6,050
==============================================
($1 = 58.9800 Indian rupees)
