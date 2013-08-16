MUMBAI Aug 16 Coffee prices in India were
steady at a weekly auction as support from overseas market was
offset by weak export demand.
* Arabica Plantation PB and C grade sold at a price similar
to previous levels, while Robusta Cherry AB grade also remained
steady.
* Of the total of 203,512 kg for sale, which consisted of
121,116 kg of Arabica and 82,386 kg of Robusta, about 28,500 kg
was sold.
* Large quantities of coffee on offer remained unsold as
sellers' price expectations were higher than buyer interest,
auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement.
* India's coffee exports fell to 273,329 tonnes from Oct. 1
to Aug. 14 from 292,828 tonnes in the year earlier period.
* Coffee production in India may rise 9 percent to 347,000
tonnes in the year starting October 2013 due to timely rainfall
in the southern states of Karnataka and Kerala.
=============================================
Price range per 50 kgs
=============================================
Season (2012-13) crop
=============================================
Arabica plantation
PB 8,000-8,600
A 8,750-9,250
AA 9,400
C 7,100
Arabica Cherry
PB 7,050
C 5,900
Robusta Cherry
AB 6,550
AA 6,850
North East region coffee
Arabica Cherry
PB 6,500
A 7,000
B 6,500
C 5,725
Robusta Cherry
PB 6,050-6,120
A 6,350-6,400
B 6,185
C 5,755
=============================================
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)