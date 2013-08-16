MUMBAI Aug 16 Coffee prices in India were steady at a weekly auction as support from overseas market was offset by weak export demand.

* Arabica Plantation PB and C grade sold at a price similar to previous levels, while Robusta Cherry AB grade also remained steady.

* Of the total of 203,512 kg for sale, which consisted of 121,116 kg of Arabica and 82,386 kg of Robusta, about 28,500 kg was sold.

* Large quantities of coffee on offer remained unsold as sellers' price expectations were higher than buyer interest, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement.

* India's coffee exports fell to 273,329 tonnes from Oct. 1 to Aug. 14 from 292,828 tonnes in the year earlier period.

* Coffee production in India may rise 9 percent to 347,000 tonnes in the year starting October 2013 due to timely rainfall in the southern states of Karnataka and Kerala.

=============================================

Price range per 50 kgs

=============================================

Season (2012-13) crop

=============================================

Arabica plantation

PB 8,000-8,600

A 8,750-9,250

AA 9,400

C 7,100

Arabica Cherry

PB 7,050

C 5,900

Robusta Cherry

AB 6,550

AA 6,850

North East region coffee

Arabica Cherry

PB 6,500

A 7,000

B 6,500

C 5,725

Robusta Cherry

PB 6,050-6,120

A 6,350-6,400

B 6,185

C 5,755

============================================= (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)