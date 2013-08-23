MUMBAI, Aug 23 Coffee prices in India were flat to higher at a weekly auction as a weakness in overseas markets was offset by selected purchases by exporters. * Arabica Plantation PB grade prices remained flat, while Robusta Cherry AA and AB grade prices were higher by 50-200 rupees per 50 kg, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement. * In the overseas market, arabica coffee prices at New York for September delivery were lower by 7.55 cents per pound, while Robusta coffee prices at London for September were lower by $105 per tonne from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22. * India's coffee exports fell to 277,344 tonnes in Oct. 1-Aug. 22 from 296,913 tonnes in the year earlier period. * Coffee production in India may rise 9 percent to 347,000 tonnes in the year starting October 2013 due to timely rainfall in the southern states of Karnataka and Kerala. ========================================== Price range per 50 kgs Season 2012-13 crop ========================================== PB 8,000 BBB 5,600-,5800 Robusta Parchment AB 7,925 Arabica Cherry C 6,100 Robusta Cherry PB 6,550 AB 6,60-6,625 AA 6,920-7,000 A 6,800 C 6,250 BBB 5,900 ========================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)