BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
MUMBAI, Aug 23 Coffee prices in India were flat to higher at a weekly auction as a weakness in overseas markets was offset by selected purchases by exporters. * Arabica Plantation PB grade prices remained flat, while Robusta Cherry AA and AB grade prices were higher by 50-200 rupees per 50 kg, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement. * In the overseas market, arabica coffee prices at New York for September delivery were lower by 7.55 cents per pound, while Robusta coffee prices at London for September were lower by $105 per tonne from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22. * India's coffee exports fell to 277,344 tonnes in Oct. 1-Aug. 22 from 296,913 tonnes in the year earlier period. * Coffee production in India may rise 9 percent to 347,000 tonnes in the year starting October 2013 due to timely rainfall in the southern states of Karnataka and Kerala. ========================================== Price range per 50 kgs Season 2012-13 crop ========================================== PB 8,000 BBB 5,600-,5800 Robusta Parchment AB 7,925 Arabica Cherry C 6,100 Robusta Cherry PB 6,550 AB 6,60-6,625 AA 6,920-7,000 A 6,800 C 6,250 BBB 5,900 ========================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-