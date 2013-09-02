MUMBAI, Sept 2 Coffee prices in India were
slightly higher at last week's auction tracking overseas leads,
with select purchases of robusta cherry by domestic traders.
* About 63,000 kg from the total 193,692 kg on offer were
sold. Out of the total, arabica coffee accounted for 103,232 kg,
while robusta made up 90,460 kg.
* Prices of arabica plantation PB grade rose 50 rupees per
50 kg on week, while robusta cherry AB and C grade prices were
up 50-100 rupees per 50 kg.
* India's coffee exports fell to 282,489 tonnes in Oct.
1-Aug. 30 from 300,493 tonnes in the year-earlier period.
==========================================
Price range per 50 kg
Season 2012-13 crop
==========================================
Arabica Plantation
PB 8,050
B 8,250
C 7,100
BBB 5,750
Robusta Plantation
PB 7,150
AB 7,850-7,900
AA 8,100
RKR 8,000
C 6,750
BBB 5,650-5,850
Arabica Cherry
C 6,075
BBB 5,600-5,750
Robusta Cherry
PB 6,425
AB 6,600-6,675
AA 6,900-6,930
A 6,825
C 6,325-6,350
BBB 5,600-,5815
==========================================
