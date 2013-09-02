MUMBAI, Sept 2 Coffee prices in India were slightly higher at last week's auction tracking overseas leads, with select purchases of robusta cherry by domestic traders. * About 63,000 kg from the total 193,692 kg on offer were sold. Out of the total, arabica coffee accounted for 103,232 kg, while robusta made up 90,460 kg. * Prices of arabica plantation PB grade rose 50 rupees per 50 kg on week, while robusta cherry AB and C grade prices were up 50-100 rupees per 50 kg. * India's coffee exports fell to 282,489 tonnes in Oct. 1-Aug. 30 from 300,493 tonnes in the year-earlier period. ========================================== Price range per 50 kg Season 2012-13 crop ========================================== Arabica Plantation PB 8,050 B 8,250 C 7,100 BBB 5,750 Robusta Plantation PB 7,150 AB 7,850-7,900 AA 8,100 RKR 8,000 C 6,750 BBB 5,650-5,850 Arabica Cherry C 6,075 BBB 5,600-5,750 Robusta Cherry PB 6,425 AB 6,600-6,675 AA 6,900-6,930 A 6,825 C 6,325-6,350 BBB 5,600-,5815 ========================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)