MUMBAI, Sept 23 Coffee prices in India traded flat to lower at a weekly auction, due to limited buying in the domestic market. * About 173,430 kg from the total 48,000 kg on offer were sold. Out of the total, arabica coffee accounted for 107,910 kg, while robusta made up 65,520 kg. * In the overseas market, arabica coffee prices in New York for December delivery fell 5.90 cents per pound in a week, while robusta coffee was lower by $89 per tonne. * Arabica Plantation B grade prices were lower by 300 rupees per 50 kg, while Arabica Cherry C grade was sold at price levels, which were steady compared to last week. * All varieties of coffees received limited enquiry from the domestic trade, good quality Arabica Plantation coffees continued to receive support from the roasters, merchants, said auctioneer, J Thomas and Co in a statement. * In the export market, coffee exports from Oct. 1, 2012 to Sept. 20 fell to 296,385 tonnes from 310,970 tonnes in the year ago period. ========================================== Price range per 50 kgs Season 2012-13 crop =========================================== Arabica plantation A 9,700 AA 9,800 B 8,200 Robusta Parchment PB 7,200 BBB 5,900 Arabica Cherry C 6,125 BBB 5,750 Robusta Cherry PB 6,200 AB 6,300 C 6,050 BBB 5,750 =========================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)