MUMBAI, Sept 23 Coffee prices in India traded
flat to lower at a weekly auction, due to limited buying in the
domestic market.
* About 173,430 kg from the total 48,000 kg on offer were
sold. Out of the total, arabica coffee accounted for 107,910 kg,
while robusta made up 65,520 kg.
* In the overseas market, arabica coffee prices in New York
for December delivery fell 5.90 cents per pound in a week, while
robusta coffee was lower by $89 per tonne.
* Arabica Plantation B grade prices were lower by 300 rupees
per 50 kg, while Arabica Cherry C grade was sold at price
levels, which were steady compared to last week.
* All varieties of coffees received limited enquiry from the
domestic trade, good quality Arabica Plantation coffees
continued to receive support from the roasters, merchants, said
auctioneer, J Thomas and Co in a statement.
* In the export market, coffee exports from Oct. 1, 2012 to
Sept. 20 fell to 296,385 tonnes from 310,970 tonnes in the year
ago period.
==========================================
Price range per 50 kgs
Season 2012-13 crop
===========================================
Arabica plantation
A 9,700
AA 9,800
B 8,200
Robusta Parchment
PB 7,200
BBB 5,900
Arabica Cherry
C 6,125
BBB 5,750
Robusta Cherry
PB 6,200
AB 6,300
C 6,050
BBB 5,750
===========================================
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)