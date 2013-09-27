Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
MUMBAI, Sept 27 Coffee prices in India traded lower due to limited buying in the domestic market. * About 190,834 kg from the total 72,000 kg on offer were sold. Out of the total, arabica coffee accounted for 99,332 kg, while robusta made up 91,502 kg. * Arabica Cherry C grade was lower by 60 rupees per 50 kg. * In the export market, coffee exports from Oct. 1, 2012 to Sept. 26 fell to 299,266 tonnes from 315,099 tonnes in the year ago period. ==================================== Price range per 50 kg Season 2012-13 crop ===================================== Arabica plantation A 9,700 BBB 5,650-5,900 Arabica cherry AA 8,650 C 6,050-6,065 BBB 5,900 Robusta cherry PB 6,150-6,300 AB 6,300-6,350 AA 6,400 C 6,050 BBB 5,750-5,800 ==================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.