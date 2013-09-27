MUMBAI, Sept 27 Coffee prices in India traded lower due to limited buying in the domestic market. * About 190,834 kg from the total 72,000 kg on offer were sold. Out of the total, arabica coffee accounted for 99,332 kg, while robusta made up 91,502 kg. * Arabica Cherry C grade was lower by 60 rupees per 50 kg. * In the export market, coffee exports from Oct. 1, 2012 to Sept. 26 fell to 299,266 tonnes from 315,099 tonnes in the year ago period. ==================================== Price range per 50 kg Season 2012-13 crop ===================================== Arabica plantation A 9,700 BBB 5,650-5,900 Arabica cherry AA 8,650 C 6,050-6,065 BBB 5,900 Robusta cherry PB 6,150-6,300 AB 6,300-6,350 AA 6,400 C 6,050 BBB 5,750-5,800 ==================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)