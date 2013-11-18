MUMBAI, Nov 18 Indian coffee prices were steady due to lack of activity in the physical market amid weak leads from overseas markets. * About 37,000 kg of coffee from the total 263,554 kg on offer were sold. Arabica coffee accounted for 126,610 kg, while robusta made up 136,944 kg. * Arabica Cherry Premium grades received support from an exporter, but there was no enquiry for other varieties of coffee on offer from other exporters, auctioneer J Thomas and Co said in a statement. * Arabica coffee price at New York spot for December was lower by 4.30 cents per pound last week. Robusta coffee price at London spot for November position was lower by $31 per tonne. * In the export market, coffee exports from Oct. 1 to Nov. 14 rose to 30,557 tonnes from 23,293 tonnes in the year-ago period. ================================== Price range per 50 kgs Season (2012-13 crop) =================================== Arabica plantation AA 9,650 Arabica Cherry PB 6,650 AB 7,000 AA 7,200-7,300 BBB 4,600 Robusta Cherry PB 5,200 AB 5,250 =================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)