MUMBAI, Nov 18 Indian coffee prices were steady
due to lack of activity in the physical market amid weak leads
from overseas markets.
* About 37,000 kg of coffee from the total 263,554 kg on
offer were sold. Arabica coffee accounted for 126,610 kg, while
robusta made up 136,944 kg.
* Arabica Cherry Premium grades received support from an
exporter, but there was no enquiry for other varieties of coffee
on offer from other exporters, auctioneer J Thomas and Co said
in a statement.
* Arabica coffee price at New York spot for December was
lower by 4.30 cents per pound last week. Robusta coffee price at
London spot for November position was lower by $31 per tonne.
* In the export market, coffee exports from Oct. 1 to Nov.
14 rose to 30,557 tonnes from 23,293 tonnes in the year-ago
period.
==================================
Price range per 50 kgs
Season (2012-13 crop)
===================================
Arabica plantation
AA 9,650
Arabica Cherry
PB 6,650
AB 7,000
AA 7,200-7,300
BBB 4,600
Robusta Cherry
PB 5,200
AB 5,250
===================================
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)