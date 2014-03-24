MUMBAI, March 24 Coffee prices in India fell in line with overseas markets at a weekly auction, though rising exports kept the downside limited.

* Arabica Coffee price at New York for May delivery was lower by 19.80 cents per pound. Robusta coffee price at London May position was lower by $110 per tonne on week.

* Arabica Plantation BBB prices were lower by 1,680 rupees per 50 kg, while arabica plantation A grade was lower by 1,250 rupees.

* About 33,000 kg coffee of the total 237,878 kg on offer was sold. Arabica accounted for 144,864 kg, while robusta made up 93,014 kg.

==============================

Price range per 50 kgs

New season (2013-14)

===============================

Arabica Plantation

A 14,000

BBB 7,500-7,900

================================= (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)