BRIEF-India cenbank sets underwriting commissions for April 28 bond auction
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0094 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds
MUMBAI, March 24 Coffee prices in India fell in line with overseas markets at a weekly auction, though rising exports kept the downside limited.
* Arabica Coffee price at New York for May delivery was lower by 19.80 cents per pound. Robusta coffee price at London May position was lower by $110 per tonne on week.
* Arabica Plantation BBB prices were lower by 1,680 rupees per 50 kg, while arabica plantation A grade was lower by 1,250 rupees.
* About 33,000 kg coffee of the total 237,878 kg on offer was sold. Arabica accounted for 144,864 kg, while robusta made up 93,014 kg.
==============================
Price range per 50 kgs
New season (2013-14)
===============================
Arabica Plantation
A 14,000
BBB 7,500-7,900
================================= (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.42% 02.85% 03.56% (Apr 26) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% -----------------------------------