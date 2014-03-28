MUMBAI, March 28 Indian coffee prices fell at a weekly auction weighed down by weak overseas prices.

* Arabica Coffee price at New York for May delivery was lower by 9.5 cents per pound. Robusta coffee price at London May position was lower by $10 per tonne on week.

* About 64,000 kg coffee of the total 236,381 kg on offer was sold. Arabica accounted for 150,536 kg on offer, while robusta made up 85,845 kg.

* Arabica Plantation A grade price was quoted lower by 1,300 to 1,400 rupees per 50 kgs. Arabica Plantation BBB price was lower by 200 to 250 rupees per 50 kgs when compared to last sale date.

Price range per 50 kgs

New season (2013-14)

Arabica Plantation

PB 12,150-12,495

A 12,600

AA 13,000-13,100

B 12,000-12,010

C 10,400

BBB 7,200-7,955

================================ (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Keiron Henderson)