MUMBAI, June 16 Indian coffee prices rose at a weekly auction, in line with overseas markets. * Arabica Coffee prices at New York for July delivery were higher by 1.40 cents per pound. Robusta coffee prices at London for July were higher by $47 per tonne. * In India, Arabica Plantation PB grade prices were higher by 750 rupees per 50 kgs. * A total quantity of 252,282 kg was on offer. Out of this Arabica Coffee consisted of 142,821 kg and robusta coffee consisted of 109,461 kg. About 57,000 kg was sold. ================================= Price range in rupees per 50 kgs New season (2013-14 crop) ================================== Arabica Plantation PB 13,500 A 13,500 C 10,650-11,500 BBB 7,350-8,005 Robusta Parchment PB 8,750 AB 9,000 AA 9,300 BBB 6,800 Arabica Cherry PB 8,700-8,850 C 7,050-7,100 BBB 6,500-6,650 Robusta Cherry AB 6,900-6,950 AB 7,050 C 6,750-7,100 BBB 6,800 =================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)