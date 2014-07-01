MUMBAI, July 1 Coffee prices in India edged higher at a weekly auction on firm overseas leads. * In the international markets, Arabica Coffee in New York spot for July was higher by 13.10 cents per pound. Robusta coffee price at London July position was higher by $20 per tonne from last week. * Arabica Cherry C grade prices were higher by 100 rupees per 50 kg, while Arabica Cherry BBB prices were higher by 125 rupees per 50 kg. * A total quantity of 197,220 kgs was on offer. Arabica Coffee offered was 140,988 kgs, while Robusta Coffee was 56,232 kgs. Approximately 51,000 kgs was sold. ================================= Price range per 50 kgs New season (2013-14) crop ================================= Arabica plantation PB 12,800-13,250 A 13,000-13,640 AA 13,200-13,850 B 12,300-12,550 Robusta Parchment PB 8,900 AB 9,100 AA 9,400 C 8,300 Arabica cherry PB 8,800-9,400 AB 8,850 C 7,000 BBB 6,500-6,775 ====================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)