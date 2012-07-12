MUMBAI, July 12 Indian soybean hit a record high on Thursday due to a weak rupee and tight supplies in local and overseas markets, while soyoil futures fell, tracking losses in Malaysian palm oil.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.15 percent at 4,396 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,428 rupees earlier in the day.

* The August soyoil contract dropped 0.45 percent to 786.35 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.23 percent to 4,220 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 1.3 rupees to 775.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was nearly flat at 4,267 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 98 rupees to 4,037 per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose on slack spot supplies, inadequate stocks and on hopes local demand would improve ahead of the festive season.

* The chana for August delivery closed up 0.36 percent at 4,649 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana prices were little changed at 4,620 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures rose on expectations of a drop in area under cultivation as farmers shift to other remunerative crops.

* The August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.76 percent higher at 4,832 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 227 rupees to 4,386 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures touched a new contract high due to fresh export enquiries and strong local demand amid slack domestic supplies.

* The August jeera contract closed up 3.86 percent at 15,790 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 15,812.5 rupees.

* At Unjha in top producing western Gujarat state , jeera rose 263 rupees to 15,200 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose on thin domestic supplies and lesser stocks with major cultivating countries, but weak overseas sales due to high-priced Indian produce limited the upside.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX gained 0.45 percent to 43,070 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 92 rupees to 41,453 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on Thursday, supported by dry weather in key growing areas and as demand improved after the government released lower-than-expected non-levy quota for the September quarter.

* The key August contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.97 percent up at 3,107 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar eased 7 rupees to 3,115 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)