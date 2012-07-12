MUMBAI, July 12 Indian soybean hit a record high
on Thursday due to a weak rupee and tight supplies in local and
overseas markets, while soyoil futures fell, tracking losses in
Malaysian palm oil.
* The August soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.15 percent at
4,396 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,428
rupees earlier in the day.
* The August soyoil contract dropped 0.45 percent to
786.35 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.23
percent to 4,220 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
1.3 rupees to 775.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was nearly
flat at 4,267 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 98 rupees to 4,037 per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures rose on slack spot supplies, inadequate
stocks and on hopes local demand would improve ahead of the
festive season.
* The chana for August delivery closed up 0.36
percent at 4,649 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana prices were little changed
at 4,620 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
India's turmeric futures rose on expectations of a drop in
area under cultivation as farmers shift to other remunerative
crops.
* The August contract on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.76 percent higher at 4,832
rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric
rose 227 rupees to 4,386 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures touched a new contract high
due to fresh export enquiries and strong local demand amid slack
domestic supplies.
* The August jeera contract closed up 3.86 percent
at 15,790 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of
15,812.5 rupees.
* At Unjha in top producing western Gujarat state , jeera
rose 263 rupees to 15,200 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose on thin domestic supplies and lesser
stocks with major cultivating countries, but weak overseas sales
due to high-priced Indian produce limited the upside.
* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX gained
0.45 percent to 43,070 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 92
rupees to 41,453 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rose on Thursday, supported by dry
weather in key growing areas and as demand improved after the
government released lower-than-expected non-levy quota for the
September quarter.
* The key August contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.97 percent
up at 3,107 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar eased 7 rupees to 3,115 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)