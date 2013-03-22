MUMBAI, March 22 Indian soybean futures hit a contract high on Friday as rising exports of soymeal lifted demand for beans amid dwindling supplies.

* Soyoil edged higher on a weak rupee and a rise in palm oil prices, while rapeseed rose following gains in overseas edible oil prices.

* The key April soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 2.01 percent at 3,599 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 3,614 rupees earlier in the day.

* The key April soyoil contract rose 0.99 percent to 683.15 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April rose 0.69 percent to 3,473 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.5 rupees to 687.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 31 rupees to 3,654 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 50 rupees to 3,500 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were treading water on Friday after hitting their lowest level in 8-1/2 months as bargain buying driven by hopes of an improvement in demand due to the summer season outweighed ample supplies.

* The key April sugar contract on the NCDEX ended steady at 2,963 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,944 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot sugar edged down 1.5 rupees to 3,097.5 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged up on some lower-level buying, though arrivals from the new season crop and estimates of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The key April contract on the NCDEX ended 0.44 percent higher at 3,438 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 25 rupees to 3,425 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell on profit-booking after prices rose more than 3 percent in the previous session, while mounting stocks and supplies from the new season crop weighed.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX fell 3.72 percent to 6,616 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 60 rupees to 6,477 rupees.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose on local demand and depleting stocks, though prospects of higher production and weak exports restricted the upside.

* The most active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX rose 1.32 percent to 36,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper fell 175 rupees to 36,425 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.21 percent to 13,100 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera was steady at 13,398 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)