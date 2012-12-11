MUMBAI Dec 11 Indian soybeans futures rose on Tuesday, extending gains to hit their highest level in a month, on lower supplies, while rapeseed fell to its lowest in a week.

* The most-active soybeans contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.73 percent at 3,325 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a high of 3,349 rupees, the highest since Nov. 8.

* India's soymeal exports surged more than 10-fold in November from a month ago on fresh supplies and strong demand from France and Japan. Soybean is crushed to manufacture oil and meal for animal feed.

* Soyoil contract for January delivery closed up marginally at 710.05 rupees per 10 kg. The key rapeseed contract for January delivery ended 0.81 percent lower at 4,144 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,125 rupees, the level last seen on Dec. 5.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 728.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 34 rupees to 3,296 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 23 rupees to 4,327 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell, after rising in the previous two sessions, on higher supplies amid a decline in demand, but analysts expect sugar prices to recover in the next session, citing higher input costs due to a hike in cane prices by a key producing state.

* India's top cane producing Uttar Pradesh state raised the price sugar mills must pay for the new season crop by up to 16 percent to 290 rupees per 100 kg, which could encourage farmers to plant more.

* The key January contract closed down 0.12 percent at 3,295 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar edged down 11 rupees to 3,336 rupees per 100 kg at Kolhapur in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell due to the increased supply of imported pulses and hopes of a likely increase in the area under cultivation.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery closed down 0.65 percent at 4,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pulses imports are seen higher in 2012/13 due to a shortfall in the kharif pulses output, traders said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana prices were flat at 4,200 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures reversed early losses to rise by over 3.5 percent to hit a new contract high for a second session on an improvement in demand with a decline in temperature.

* The April turmeric contract closed up 3.2 percent at 6,392 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,426 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose 5 rupees to 5,160 rupees at Nizamabad on some demand from north Indian buyers.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures recovered on short-covering after a steep fall in its prices.

* The most-active February pepper contract closed up 1.09 percent at 34,465 rupees per 100 kg. The contract fell over 6.5 percent in the last one month.

* Spot pepper rose 77 rupees to 38,559 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on Tuesday due to a slow pace of sowing in parts of Gujarat, the top producer and on some export queries.

* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing in Gujarat will continue through December.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.35 percent at 15,385 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera edged up 25 rupees to 14,905 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)