MUMBAI Oct 9 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday, supported by an upside in palm oil prices, rising demand for edible oils due to festivals, and as local spot markets were getting lower-than-expected soybean supplies.

* The November soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 3.64 percent higher at 3,205.50 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed rose 3.39 percent to end at 4,141 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended 3.39 percent higher at 641.30 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 35 rupees to 3,133 rupees per 100 kg. The spot price had risen to a record high of 4,987 rupees on July 23.

* At the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 2.25 rupees to end at 658.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* Key spot markets in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the top two soybeans producing states, have started receiving lower-than-expected supplies from the new season crop. Oil millers are aggressively crushing the new season crop as they try to sell soyoil during the festival period, dealers said.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes on the back of higher acreage and better per hectare yields, an industry body said earlier this month.

SUGAR

Sugar futures ended a tad higher, helped by a likely rise in demand due to festivals and an estimated drop in production, though higher quota for October and November kept the upside limited.

* The key November contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.27 percent at 3,326 rupees per 100 kg. At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar eased 21.25 rupees to 3,475.40 rupees per 100 kg.

* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during these festivals.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on improved demand from overseas buyers, local buying in the festive season and limited supplies.

* Daily arrivals at the Unjha market in the top producer state Gujarat are 3,000-3,500 bags of 60 kg each against the trade of 8,000 bags.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 1.62 percent higher at 14,245 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, spot jeera rose 127.5 rupees to 14,702.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended a tad higher due to thin domestic supplies and lesser stocks, though hopes of an increase in output because of revived rains and weak exports weighed on sentiments.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.72 percent at 43,595 rupees per 100 kg. In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 70.6 rupees to 42,129.4 rupees per 100 kg on sluggish exports.

* The revival in the monsoon is expected to help the growth of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, the crop is harvested from December to February.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to mounting stocks, weak exports and bearish cues from local markets where demand was almost negligible.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 1.45 percent lower at 5,444 rupees per 100 kg. In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric ended 7.15 rupees lower at 5,278.25 rupees per 100 kg.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared with last year, but delayed rains have helped the growth of the crop.

CHANA

Chick peas, or chana, futures ended lower, easing from their highest level in two weeks, weighed by profit-taking in the evening session.

* The key November chana contract on the NCDEX ended 0.29 percent lower at 4,398 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 4,462 rupees, a level last seen on Sept. 22.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 31 rupees to 4,481 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)