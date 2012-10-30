MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian soybean futures slid on Tuesday on rising supplies from new season crop, and rapeseed and soyoil were hammered by a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices.

* While healthy demand for edible oils due to festivals limited the fall in soyoil prices, demand for meal exports supported soybeans.

* The November soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.81 percent at 3,250.5 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,220 rupees earlier.

* The November soyoil contract fell 1.71 percent to 687.7 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed dropped 0.91 percent to close at 4,243 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil slipped 6.45 rupees to 708.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 31 rupees to 3,255 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down by 25 rupees to 4,325 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged lower on concerns mills will not be able to sell the allocated quota for October and November and could be forced to cut prices to dispose of excess stocks after the Diwali festival.

* The key November contract on NCDEX fell 0.38 percent to close at 3,374 rupees ($62.41) per 100 kg.

* Sugar edged down by 3 rupees to trade at 3,490 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell, tracking a dull spot market where demand declined d ue to higher prices while prospects of increased sowing also weighed.

* The November contract on the NCDEX fell 0.76 percent at 4,716 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 54 rupees to 4,650 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures dropped due to subdued demand from local and overseas buyers, with mounting stocks also dampening sentiment.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended down 1.09 percent to 5,082 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric traded at 4,922 rupees per 100 kg, down 6 rupees.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as farmers increased supplies in the domestic market while spot demand was dull.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 1.38 percent to 14,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 15 rupees to 15,042.5 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as a decline in domestic supply and depleting stocks aided sentiment.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.94 percent at 44,295 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 192 rupees to 42,855 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)