MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian soybean futures slid on
Tuesday on rising supplies from new season crop, and rapeseed
and soyoil were hammered by a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices.
* While healthy demand for edible oils due to festivals
limited the fall in soyoil prices, demand for meal exports
supported soybeans.
* The November soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.81 percent at
3,250.5 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,220 rupees
earlier.
* The November soyoil contract fell 1.71 percent to
687.7 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed dropped 0.91
percent to close at 4,243 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
slipped 6.45 rupees to 708.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean
fell 31 rupees to 3,255 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down by 25 rupees to 4,325 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged lower on concerns mills will not
be able to sell the allocated quota for October and November and
could be forced to cut prices to dispose of excess stocks after
the Diwali festival.
* The key November contract on NCDEX fell 0.38
percent to close at 3,374 rupees ($62.41) per 100 kg.
* Sugar edged down by 3 rupees to trade at 3,490 rupees per
100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing
Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell, tracking a dull
spot market where demand declined d ue to higher prices while
prospects of increased sowing also weighed.
* The November contract on the NCDEX fell 0.76
percent at 4,716 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 54 rupees to
4,650 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures dropped due to subdued demand from
local and overseas buyers, with mounting stocks also dampening
sentiment.
* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended
down 1.09 percent to 5,082 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric
traded at 4,922 rupees per 100 kg, down 6 rupees.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as farmers
increased supplies in the domestic market while spot demand was
dull.
* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 1.38
percent to 14,300 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 15 rupees to 15,042.5 rupees per
100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose as a decline in domestic supply
and depleting stocks aided sentiment.
* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX
ended up 0.94 percent at 44,295 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 192
rupees to 42,855 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)