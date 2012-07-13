MUMBAI, July 13 Indian soybean futures rose 2 percent on Friday to hit a contract high, tracking a rally in the world markets due to dry weather in the United States, though a pick-up in soybean sowing in India weighed on sentiments.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.1 percent at 4,488 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,507 rupees earlier in the day.

* The August soyoil contract rose 1.22 percent to 795.95 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.09 percent to 4,266 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 3.05 rupees at 778.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 77 rupees to 4,344 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed surged 129 rupees to 4,162 per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures touched a contract high as traders fretted over delayed sowing due to subdued rains in Andhra Pradesh state and on expectations of a decline in area under cultivation.

* The August contract closed up 4 percent at 5,088 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 30 rupees to 4,416 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures hit a fresh contract high, bolstered by overseas and domestic demand amid slack local supplies.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 1.53 percent at 16,032.5 rupees per 100 kg, a new contract high.

* At Unjha, jeera rose 244 rupees to 15,443 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up on weak spot supplies and lower stocks with major cultivating countries, though fresh arrivals from Indonesia and Malaysia in the global market and weak overseas sales due to high-priced Indian produce capped the gains.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose 0.29 percent to 43,195 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 152 rupees to 41,605 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures scaled a new peak on lower supplies in the domestic market and inadequate stocks amid a pick-up in local demand ahead of the festive season.

* Chana for August delivery closed up 0.36 percent at 4,666 after touching a contract high of 4,718 earlier in the session.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 32 rupees to 4,632 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose more than 2 percent on Friday to hit the highest level in more than 18 months, lifted by an improvement in demand and as scanty rainfall in key growing areas raised concerns over output.

* The key August contract closed up 2.7 percent at 3,192 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 3 rupees to 3,118 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)