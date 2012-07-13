MUMBAI, July 13 Indian soybean futures rose 2
percent on Friday to hit a contract high, tracking a rally in
the world markets due to dry weather in the United States,
though a pick-up in soybean sowing in India weighed on
sentiments.
* The August soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.1 percent at 4,488
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,507 rupees
earlier in the day.
* The August soyoil contract rose 1.22 percent to
795.95 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 1.09
percent to 4,266 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up
3.05 rupees at 778.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 77
rupees to 4,344 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed surged 129 rupees to 4,162 per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
India's turmeric futures touched a contract high as traders
fretted over delayed sowing due to subdued rains in Andhra
Pradesh state and on expectations of a decline in area under
cultivation.
* The August contract closed up 4 percent at 5,088
rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 30 rupees to 4,416 rupees
per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures hit a fresh contract high,
bolstered by overseas and domestic demand amid slack local
supplies.
* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 1.53
percent at 16,032.5 rupees per 100 kg, a new contract high.
* At Unjha, jeera rose 244 rupees to 15,443 rupees per 100
kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were up on weak spot supplies and lower
stocks with major cultivating countries, though fresh arrivals
from Indonesia and Malaysia in the global market and weak
overseas sales due to high-priced Indian produce capped the
gains.
* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose
0.29 percent to 43,195 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 152
rupees to 41,605 rupees.
CHANA
Indian chana futures scaled a new peak on lower supplies in
the domestic market and inadequate stocks amid a pick-up in
local demand ahead of the festive season.
* Chana for August delivery closed up 0.36 percent at
4,666 after touching a contract high of 4,718 earlier in the
session.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 32 rupees to 4,632
rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rose more than 2 percent on Friday to
hit the highest level in more than 18 months, lifted by an
improvement in demand and as scanty rainfall in key growing
areas raised concerns over output.
* The key August contract closed up 2.7 percent at
3,192 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar rose 3 rupees to 3,118 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)