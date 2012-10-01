MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian soyoil futures continued
last week's losing streak on Monday to hit a fresh contract low,
hammered by a sharp fall in Malaysian palm oil prices and weak
demand in local spot markets as buyers deferred purchases.
* Soybean futures fell, tracking a drop in the U.S. market
and as supplies from the new crop started arriving in local
markets. Rapeseed fell on an expected rise in production.
* The November soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 4 percent to
close at 626.95 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 627 rupees
earlier in the session.
* The November soybean contract dropped 3.96 percent
to close at 3,076 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,075
rupees earlier in the day, while rapeseed fell 2.98
percent to 3,810 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a fresh
contract low of 3,797 rupees.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
plunged 39.3 rupees to 680.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
dropped 192 rupees to 3,086 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar
in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 117.5 rupees to 3,920 rupees.
CHANA
Chana futures fell to a fresh contract low due to
expectations of increased sowing of the crop and weak spot
demand from millers and retailers.
* The key November chana contract on the NCDEX fell
1.26 percent to close at 4,160 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting
a contract low of 4,087 rupees.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana dropped 97 rupees to 4,303
rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell after millers lowered prices in an
attempt to sell the allocated quota for October-November and as
imports of raw sugar depressed the sentiment further.
* The key November contract on the NCDEX fell 2.13
percent to close at 3,357 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar
fell 10 rupees to 3,618 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended flat as thin spot
supplies offset sluggish exports and prospects of better sowing
after the monsoon revived late in the season.
* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX edged up
0.07 percent to close at 13,637.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 19
rupees to 14,418.5 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended slightly up in a range-bound trade on
some local buying, but higher stocks and weak demand from
overseas buyers weighed on the sentiment.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended
0.11 percent up at 5,660 rupees per 100 kg.
* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared
with last year, but delayed rains have helped the crop.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is
harvested after nine months.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended flat on lacklustre trade due to higher
prices, though limited domestic supplies and less stocks
supported prices.
* The most active October contract on the NCDEX
closed 0.09 percent higher at 43,435 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 105 rupees to 42,106 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)