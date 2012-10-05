MUMBAI Oct 5 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures extended gains on Friday, driven by a rise in overseas prices and an improvement in edible oil demand due to festivals, though an estimated rise in soybean output and weak oilmeal exports limited the upside.

* The November soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.68 percent at 618.10 rupees per 10 kg.

* The November soybean contract rose 3.93 percent to close at 3,093.50 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed ended 2.84 percent up at 3,905 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended losses, hammered by sluggish demand, and as lower prices in the overseas market boosted imports and halted exports.

* The key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.36 percent lower at 3,313 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar dropped 52.65 rupees to 3,509 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell, snapping a two-day rising streak on profit-booking while prospects of increased sowing due to the revived monsoon also weighed on sentiment.

* The key November chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.39 percent to close at 4,329 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 14 rupees to 4,436 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on Friday as a drop in domestic supplies and enquiries from overseas buyers supported prices.

* The November jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.53 percent to close at 14,095 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 71 rupees to 14,537 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures hit a fresh contract low, weighed by mounting stocks, sluggish exports and hopes of increased supplies in the next season.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 0.72 percent lower at 5,476 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 5,412 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 111 rupees to 5,289 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures edged down on expectations of an increase in output due to revived rains and as higher prices of the Indian produce dampened demand in the global market, though thin spot supplies limited the slide.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX edged down 0.06 percent to 43,205 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 15 rupees to 42,147 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)