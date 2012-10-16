MUMBAI Oct 16 Indian turmeric futures fell by 4
percent, the maximum daily limit, on Tuesday to strike a fresh
contract low on higher stocks and sluggish demand from overseas
and local traders.
* The November turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 1.85
percent at 5,392 rupees after touching a new contract low of
5,276 rupees.
* The acreage under turmeric cultivation fell this year, but
recent rains have helped the crop and this is weighing on
prices.
* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 60.5 rupees to 5,119
rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-booking
as traders took advantage of the previous session's rise, though
thin supplies in the domestic market limited the downside.
* The November jeera contract ended down 2.82
percent at 15,010 r upees per 100 kg. It had risen more than 3
percent on Monday.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 31.5
rupees to 15,137.5 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell in the absence of export demand for
Indian origin produce which is offered at a high premium to its
competitors in the global market.
* The November contract ended down 1.05 percent at
42,785 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect pepper output to remain almost the same or
be slightly higher as revived rains later in the season helped
the growth of pepper vines.
* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing
states, the crop is harvested from December to February.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 53
rupees to 42,300 rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on buoyant demand for
edible oils due to festivals and on global cues though rising
supplies of soybean in local spot markets capped the upside.
* The November soyoil contract closed up 0.59
percent at 650.05 rupees per 10 kg.
* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in
November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these
festivals.
* The November soybean contract closed up 0.11
percent at 3,120.50 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed
edged down 0.05 percent to 4,246 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 0.9 rupees to 667.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 13
rupees to 3,144 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 115 rupees to 4,085 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures eased on profit-taking and higher
supplies, but hopes festivals will lift demand in the coming
weeks restricted the downside.
* The key November contract ended down 0.62 percent
at 3,341 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar
edged down 2 rupees to 3,550 rupees per 100 kg.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than
the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
CHANA
Indian chick peas, or chana, futures reversed early losses
to close marginally down as expectations of an increase in the
area under cultivation and higher supplies of other summer sown
pulses outweighed festival buying.
* The key November chana contract ended down 0.1
percent at 4,803 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 39 rupees to 4,800
rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect farmers would expand the area under chana
cultivation due to sufficient soil moisture.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and it depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)