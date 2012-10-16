MUMBAI Oct 16 Indian turmeric futures fell by 4 percent, the maximum daily limit, on Tuesday to strike a fresh contract low on higher stocks and sluggish demand from overseas and local traders.

* The November turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 1.85 percent at 5,392 rupees after touching a new contract low of 5,276 rupees.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation fell this year, but recent rains have helped the crop and this is weighing on prices.

* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 60.5 rupees to 5,119 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-booking as traders took advantage of the previous session's rise, though thin supplies in the domestic market limited the downside.

* The November jeera contract ended down 2.82 percent at 15,010 r upees per 100 kg. It had risen more than 3 percent on Monday.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 31.5 rupees to 15,137.5 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell in the absence of export demand for Indian origin produce which is offered at a high premium to its competitors in the global market.

* The November contract ended down 1.05 percent at 42,785 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect pepper output to remain almost the same or be slightly higher as revived rains later in the season helped the growth of pepper vines.

* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 53 rupees to 42,300 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on buoyant demand for edible oils due to festivals and on global cues though rising supplies of soybean in local spot markets capped the upside.

* The November soyoil contract closed up 0.59 percent at 650.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for edible oils usually rises during these festivals.

* The November soybean contract closed up 0.11 percent at 3,120.50 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed edged down 0.05 percent to 4,246 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.9 rupees to 667.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 13 rupees to 3,144 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 115 rupees to 4,085 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased on profit-taking and higher supplies, but hopes festivals will lift demand in the coming weeks restricted the downside.

* The key November contract ended down 0.62 percent at 3,341 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar edged down 2 rupees to 3,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

CHANA

Indian chick peas, or chana, futures reversed early losses to close marginally down as expectations of an increase in the area under cultivation and higher supplies of other summer sown pulses outweighed festival buying.

* The key November chana contract ended down 0.1 percent at 4,803 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 39 rupees to 4,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect farmers would expand the area under chana cultivation due to sufficient soil moisture.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and it depends on the monsoon for soil moisture. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)