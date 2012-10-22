MUMBAI Oct 22 Indian sugar futures eased on Monday on lower-than-expected festive demand and supply pressure after the government put pressure on mills to sell higher quota during October and November.

* The key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.48 percent at 3,291 rupees p e r 100 kg.

* Sugar eased 3 rupees to 3,491 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this week and Diwali in November, when demand for sugar goes up as the consumption of sweets rises.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

Indian soyoil futures rose nearly 2 percent following a rally in Malaysian palm oil, while oilseeds rose on a likely drop in supplies due to festivals.

* The November soybean contract closed up 0.38 percent at 3,321.5 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,349 rupees earlier in the day.

* The November soyoil contract finished up 1.7 percent at 690.3 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 0.71 percent to 4,269 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil jumped 8.5 rupees to 696.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 31 rupees to 3,270 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 25 rupees to 4,200 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell on profit-booking as the recent rally in prices discouraged domestic demand.

* The key November contract closed down 1.4 percent at 4,661 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 61 rupees to 4,589 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to subdued overseas sales and higher stocks.

* The November turmeric contract finished down 3.1 percent at 5,106 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh was closed due to a local festival.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on a rise in supplies and poor local demand.

* The November jeera contract fell 2.2 percent to 15,122.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 134 rupees to 15,075 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures erased early losses to end higher on dwindling stocks.

* The most active November contract rose 1.4 percent to 44,135 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 153 rupees to 42,284 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)