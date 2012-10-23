MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures dropped on Tuesday, following a similar trend overseas and on an expected rise in local oilseeds output, though good demand in the spot markets restricted the downside.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday as investors booked profits after the previous session's three-week high on worries that October's stronger-than-expected exports were not enough to trim record high stocks in the world's No.2 producer.

* The November soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 2.45 percent at 3,240 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November soyoil contract finished down 1.08 percent at 682.85 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.33 percent to 4,255 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil climbed 6.45 rupees to 702.7 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 14 rupees to 3,256 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 60 rupees to 4,140 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended losses to hit their lowest level in three months due to the government's pressure on mills to increase supplies during the festival season.

* The key November contract dropped 0.67 percent to 3,269 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract hit a low of 3,265 rupees, the lowest level for the front-month contract since July 20, earlier in the day.

* Sugar fell 5 rupees to 3,486 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

CHANA

Indian chick peas, or chana, futures dropped on a likely rise in production, though festive season demand limited the downside.

* The key November contract closed down 0.86 percent at 4,621 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged down by 2 rupees to 4,588 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures struck a fresh contract low weighed by a weak export demand and higher stocks.

* The November turmeric contract finished down 1.6 percent at 5,024 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 5,004 rupees earlier.

* The Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh was closed due to a local festival.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended flat as festive demand outweighed higher supplies.

* The November jeera contract ended unchanged at 15,122.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 102 rupees to 15,177 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as slack domestic supplies and dwindling stocks supported sentiment though weak exports and the approaching arrivals season restricted the upside.

* The most active November contract closed up 0.44 percent at 44,330 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh arrivals of pepper would start by December-end or January, traders said.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 402 rupees to 42,686 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)