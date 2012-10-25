MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian soybean futures surged 4
percent on Thursday to hit their highest in a month on gains in
overseas markets and as local oil millers aggressively bought in
spot markets due to good export demand for soymeal.
* Soyoil got support from festival season demand, while
rapeseed edged higher on depleting stocks.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near 1-month high on
Thursday on encouraging export data that showed firm demand and
some short-covering ahead of a holiday weekend in parts of Asia.
* Soymeal exports are up sharply as the new season crop
arrives, with deals so far for 1 million tonnes in
October-December and more expected in the coming weeks, helping
ease tight global supplies due to a U.S. drought.
* The November soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 3.61 percent at
3,357 rupees per 100 kg. The contract earlier rose to 3,370
rupees, the highest level since Sept. 26.
* The November soyoil contract rose 2.62 percent to
700.75 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed jumped 1.95
percent to 4,338 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
6.05 rupees to 708.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 44
rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 70 rupees to 4,070 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rose for the first time in three
sessions on bargain-buying driven by hopes festivals will lift
demand for the sweetener, though higher supplies for October and
November weighed on sentiments.
* The key November contract closed up 0.7 percent at
3,292 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract hit a low of 3,270 rupees on Tuesday, the
lowest level for the front-month contract since July 20.
* Sugar eased 14 rupees to 3,473 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights,
in November, when demand for sugar goes up as the consumption of
sweets rise.
CHANA
Indian chick peas, or chana, futures rose on improved spot
demand in the ongoing festive season amid thin supply, though
prospects of higher sowing and likely higher shipments from
other regions in the coming months limited the upside.
* The December contract closed up 1.17 percent at
4,493 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged up 21 rupees to
4,608 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures hit a fresh contract low due to
sluggish exports and higher stocks.
* The November turmeric contract closed down 1.15
percent at 4,966 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low
of 4,940 rupees earlier.
* The key Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh was
closed.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell tracking weak cues
from the domestic market where supplies were high while slack
overseas demand also weighed on sentiment.
* The November jeera contract fell 2.12 percent to
14,802.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 138
rupees to 15,040 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell as almost negligible exports and
hopes of higher than expected output due to revived rains,
weighed on prices.
* The most active November contract fell 0.35
percent to 44,175 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Kochi, spot pepper eased 5 rupees to 42,682 rupees per
100 kg on thin supplies.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)