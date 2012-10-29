MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Monday, tracking losses in the world markets and on higher soybean supplies in the local spot markets, though a weak rupee and good demand limited the downside.

* The November soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 1.02 percent to close at 3,310.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November soyoil contract fell 0.52 percent to 699.65 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed dropped 0.99 percent to end at 4,282 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 2.5 rupees to 714.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 27 rupees to 3,286 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 280 rupees to 4,400 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures climbed more than 1 percent on bargain buying supported by festive season demand, but higher supplies capped the rise.

* The key November contract on NCDEX ended up 1.35 percent at 3,387 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar rose by 22 rupees to 3,493 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell on profit-taking by traders after a recent rise in prices, while prospects of higher chana sowing also weighed, though thin supplies in the spot market restricted the losses.

* The November contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.36 percent at 4,752 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 46 rupees to 4,704 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose as farmers held back supplies on hopes of improvement in prices, though weak overseas sales and higher stocks are likely to weigh on prices at higher levels.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX rose 2.31 percent to close at 5,138 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November contract has fallen more than 8 percent since the start of the month to today's close.

* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric traded at 4,926 rupees per 100 kg. The market was shut for the entire last week for Dussehra festival.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as a pickup in domestic buying and fresh overseas enquiries supported sentiment.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.52 percent higher at 14,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 33.5 rupees to 15,027.5 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to sluggish exports though thin supplies in spot markets and depleting stocks restricted the downside.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was down 0.32 percent at 43,880 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 94 rupees to 42,663 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)