MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian soybean futures ended
higher on Wednesday on bargain-buying driven by a rise in
overseas prices, while rapeseed eased on an expected rise in
production.
* The November soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.46 percent at
3,298 rupees per 100 kg.
* The November soyoil contract edged down 0.14
percent to 686.7 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed eased
0.75 percent to 4,211 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
slipped 5.3 rupees to 702.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean
rose 35 rupees to 3,290 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 75 rupees to 4,250 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rose on an improvement in retail demand
due to festivals, though higher supplies for October and
November capped the upside.
* The key November contract closed up 0.50 percent
at 3,391 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar rose 7 rupees to 3,497 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* Indians will celebrate Diwali in November, when demand for
sugar goes up as the consumption of sweets rises.
CHANA
Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell for a third
straight session, weighed by a decline in domestic demand and
prospects of higher sowing.
* The November contract closed down 0.27 percent at
4,703 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 12 rupees to
4,638 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian pepper futures fell due to lack of demand from
overseas buyers and prospects of higher production, but thin
spot supplies and depleting stocks restricted the downside.
* The most-active November contract closed down 2.38
percent at 43,240 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper closed flat
at 42,855 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on short-covering supported by
thin spot supplies and steady demand though mounting stocks and
subdued exports weighed on sentiment.
* The November turmeric contract rose 0.90 percent
to 5,128 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 1.09 percent in the previous
session.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric rose 11 rupees to 4,931 rupees per
100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera ended slightly higher on some value buying
after prices fell more than 1 percent in the previous session
though a rise in domestic supplies and weak exports limited the
upside.
* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX closed
marginally up at 14,310 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Deepak Sharma; Editing by
Sunil Nair)