MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian soybean futures ended higher on Wednesday on bargain-buying driven by a rise in overseas prices, while rapeseed eased on an expected rise in production.

* The November soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.46 percent at 3,298 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November soyoil contract edged down 0.14 percent to 686.7 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.75 percent to 4,211 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil slipped 5.3 rupees to 702.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 35 rupees to 3,290 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 75 rupees to 4,250 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on an improvement in retail demand due to festivals, though higher supplies for October and November capped the upside.

* The key November contract closed up 0.50 percent at 3,391 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar rose 7 rupees to 3,497 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* Indians will celebrate Diwali in November, when demand for sugar goes up as the consumption of sweets rises.

CHANA

Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell for a third straight session, weighed by a decline in domestic demand and prospects of higher sowing.

* The November contract closed down 0.27 percent at 4,703 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 12 rupees to 4,638 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures fell due to lack of demand from overseas buyers and prospects of higher production, but thin spot supplies and depleting stocks restricted the downside.

* The most-active November contract closed down 2.38 percent at 43,240 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper closed flat at 42,855 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on short-covering supported by thin spot supplies and steady demand though mounting stocks and subdued exports weighed on sentiment.

* The November turmeric contract rose 0.90 percent to 5,128 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 1.09 percent in the previous session.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric rose 11 rupees to 4,931 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera ended slightly higher on some value buying after prices fell more than 1 percent in the previous session though a rise in domestic supplies and weak exports limited the upside.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX closed marginally up at 14,310 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)