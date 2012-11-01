MUMBAI Nov 1 Indian soybean futures jumped more
than 2 percent on Thursday, extending gains for another session
following strong leads in global markets, coupled with
aggressive stocking by millers in the domestic market.
* The November soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 2.15 percent at
3,369 rupees per 100 kg.
* The November soyoil contract rose 1.03 percent to
close at 693.75 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed fell
0.14 percent to 4,205 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 3.7 rupees to 706.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 65
rupees to 3,355 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 4,250 rupees.
"Selling was seen in rapeseed due to anticipation of higher
area under cultivation and better output," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rose slightly in choppy trade on
improvement in retail demand due to festivals, though higher
supplies for October and November weighed on sentiment.
* The key November contract on the NCDEX ended up
0.09 percent at 3,394 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing
Maharashtra state was down 7 rupees at 3,490 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell for a fourth
straight session as a drop in domestic demand, likely higher
imports and prospects of increased sowing weighed on sentiment.
* The November contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange fell 1.49 percent to end at 4,633
rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 38 rupees to
4,600 rupees per 100 kg.
* The government raised the minimum support price of chana
to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg for 2012/13 from 2,800 rupees in
2011/12.
SPICES
Indian jeera futures fell, tracking bearish cues from spot
markets where higher domestic supplies dampened demand and weak
exports weighed.
* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 1.64
percent to close at 14,075 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 98.5
rupees to 14,944 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell on weak overseas demand and
better crop prospects, though lower domestic supplies and
depleting stocks limited the downside.
* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX
fell 0.38 percent to close at 42,805 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 831
rupees to 42,024 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell as mounting stocks and weak
exports outweighed lower domestic supplies and improvement in
buying.
* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended
0.27 percent lower at 5,114 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric rose 30 rupees to 4,961 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)