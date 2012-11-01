MUMBAI Nov 1 Indian soybean futures jumped more than 2 percent on Thursday, extending gains for another session following strong leads in global markets, coupled with aggressive stocking by millers in the domestic market.

* The November soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 2.15 percent at 3,369 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November soyoil contract rose 1.03 percent to close at 693.75 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed fell 0.14 percent to 4,205 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 3.7 rupees to 706.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 65 rupees to 3,355 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 4,250 rupees.

"Selling was seen in rapeseed due to anticipation of higher area under cultivation and better output," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose slightly in choppy trade on improvement in retail demand due to festivals, though higher supplies for October and November weighed on sentiment.

* The key November contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.09 percent at 3,394 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state was down 7 rupees at 3,490 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell for a fourth straight session as a drop in domestic demand, likely higher imports and prospects of increased sowing weighed on sentiment.

* The November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 1.49 percent to end at 4,633 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 38 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* The government raised the minimum support price of chana to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg for 2012/13 from 2,800 rupees in 2011/12.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures fell, tracking bearish cues from spot markets where higher domestic supplies dampened demand and weak exports weighed.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 1.64 percent to close at 14,075 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 98.5 rupees to 14,944 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell on weak overseas demand and better crop prospects, though lower domestic supplies and depleting stocks limited the downside.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX fell 0.38 percent to close at 42,805 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 831 rupees to 42,024 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell as mounting stocks and weak exports outweighed lower domestic supplies and improvement in buying.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 0.27 percent lower at 5,114 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric rose 30 rupees to 4,961 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)