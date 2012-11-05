MUMBAI Nov 5 Indian jeera, or cumin seeds, futures rose on Monday due to a pick-up in local buying while some improvement in overseas enquiries aided the prices too.

* The December jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.19 percent higher at 15,067.50 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 87 rupees to 14,955.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera sowing in Gujarat has started, and is expected to gain pace gradually. India is the world's top producer of the spice, followed by Syria and Turkey.

OILSEEDS

Soybean and soyoil futures recovered due to bargain-buying after prices fell 2 percent earlier in the session, hammered by a similar trend overseas and a rise in soybean supplies in local spot markets.

* Rapeseed also edged higher on good demand and depleting stocks.

* The December soybean contract on the NCDEX ended 0.44 percent higher at 3,336.50 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,258 rupees earlier in the session.

* The December soyoil contract rose 0.69 percent to 668.50 rupees per 10 kg, recovering from an intra-day low of 648.45 rupees. Rapeseed ended 0.79 percent higher at 4,191 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil slipped 6.30 rupees to 691.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 16 rupees to 3,268 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 12.50 rupees to 4,237.50 rupees.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* India's soymeal exports in October rose to 51,050 tonnes from 2,864 tonnes in September, the Soybean Processors Association of India said in a statement on Monday.

SUGAR

Sugar futures ended a tad lower as weaker-than-expected festive demand outweighed a delay in cane crushing in top cane-producing states.

* The key November contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.38 percent at 3,380 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar nudged down by 7.35 rupees to 3,477.30 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* Farmers in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the country's top two sugar producing states, have been seeking higher price for cane, but millers have not agreed to it.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes from 26 million tonnes a year earlier.

CHICK PEAS

Chick peas, or chana, futures rose on short-covering, supported by firm cues from spot markets on festive demand, but prospects of increased sowing and higher imports limited the upside.

* The December contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.45 percent at 4,338 rupees per 100 kg. In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose by 13.65 rupees to 4,479.70 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sowing of chana, a rabi or winter-sown crop, depends upon soil moisture, and is in progress. Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

PEPPER

Pepper futures inched down on weak exports and hopes of better crop, but thin stocks supported prices.

* The most-active December contract on the NCDEX inched down 0.27 percent to end at 42,305 rupees per 100 kg. At Kochi, spot pepper ended 9 rupees lower at 41,930 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect pepper output to remain good because of improved rainfall towards the end of the season.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose more than 2 percent, tracking firm cues from spot markets, while some fresh export enquiries also supported.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 2.01 percent higher at 5,180 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric rose 34.5 rupees to 4,984.5 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)