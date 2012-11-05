MUMBAI Nov 5 Indian jeera, or cumin seeds,
futures rose on Monday due to a pick-up in local buying while
some improvement in overseas enquiries aided the prices too.
* The December jeera contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.19 percent
higher at 15,067.50 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat, spot jeera rose 87 rupees to 14,955.5 rupees per 100
kg.
* Jeera sowing in Gujarat has started, and is expected to
gain pace gradually. India is the world's top producer of the
spice, followed by Syria and Turkey.
OILSEEDS
Soybean and soyoil futures recovered due to bargain-buying
after prices fell 2 percent earlier in the session, hammered by
a similar trend overseas and a rise in soybean supplies in local
spot markets.
* Rapeseed also edged higher on good demand and depleting
stocks.
* The December soybean contract on the NCDEX ended
0.44 percent higher at 3,336.50 rupees per 100 kg, after falling
to 3,258 rupees earlier in the session.
* The December soyoil contract rose 0.69 percent to
668.50 rupees per 10 kg, recovering from an intra-day low of
648.45 rupees. Rapeseed ended 0.79 percent higher at
4,191 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
slipped 6.30 rupees to 691.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean
fell 16 rupees to 3,268 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 12.50 rupees to 4,237.50 rupees.
* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed
output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million
tonnes, industry officials said.
* India's soymeal exports in October rose to 51,050 tonnes
from 2,864 tonnes in September, the Soybean Processors
Association of India said in a statement on Monday.
SUGAR
Sugar futures ended a tad lower as weaker-than-expected
festive demand outweighed a delay in cane crushing in top
cane-producing states.
* The key November contract on the NCDEX ended down
0.38 percent at 3,380 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar nudged down by 7.35 rupees to 3,477.30 rupees per
100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing
Maharashtra state.
* Farmers in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the country's
top two sugar producing states, have been seeking higher price
for cane, but millers have not agreed to it.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which
started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes
from 26 million tonnes a year earlier.
CHICK PEAS
Chick peas, or chana, futures rose on short-covering,
supported by firm cues from spot markets on festive demand, but
prospects of increased sowing and higher imports limited the
upside.
* The December contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.45
percent at 4,338 rupees per 100 kg. In the New Delhi spot
market, chana rose by 13.65 rupees to 4,479.70 rupees per 100
kg.
* Sowing of chana, a rabi or winter-sown crop, depends upon
soil moisture, and is in progress. Traders and analysts expect
the area under chana cultivation to increase due to adequate
soil moisture and attractive prices.
PEPPER
Pepper futures inched down on weak exports and hopes of
better crop, but thin stocks supported prices.
* The most-active December contract on the NCDEX
inched down 0.27 percent to end at 42,305 rupees per 100 kg. At
Kochi, spot pepper ended 9 rupees lower at 41,930 rupees per 100
kg.
* Traders expect pepper output to remain good because of
improved rainfall towards the end of the season.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose more than 2 percent, tracking firm
cues from spot markets, while some fresh export enquiries also
supported.
* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended
2.01 percent higher at 5,180 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric
rose 34.5 rupees to 4,984.5 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)