MUMBAI Nov 15 Indian soyoil futures ended higher on Thursday, tracking a firm trend in Malaysian palm oil futures from the previous session while rapeseed futures rose on lower supplies in spot market amid higher purchases from oil millers.

* However, an expected rise in soybean supplies in spot markets weighed on soybean futures.

* The December soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.12 percent at 3,257.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soyoil contract closed up 1.06 percent at 683.5 rupees per 10 kg, while December rapeseed rose 1.1 percent to end at 4,313 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 16.4 rupees to 704.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 23 rupees to 3,281 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 140 rupees to 4,300 rupees.

* India's imports of refined palm oil fell sharply in October from the previous month, as an import duty hike aimed at protecting the local refining industry from cheaper Indonesian supplies of the edible oil took effect.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended higher on an expected delay in cane crushing in key producing states with farmers demanding a steep hike in cane prices, though higher supplies in spot markets capped gains.

* The key December sugar contract on the NCDEX ended 0.49 percent higher at 3,331 rupees per 100 kg.

* Major spot markets in Maharashtra were closed on Thursday due to a local festival.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose on some value buying, supported by firm cues from the spot market, though prospects of higher area under cultivation and favourable weather limited the upside.

* The most-active chana for December delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.07 percent up to close at 4,359 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged up 6 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell on higher carry-forward stocks and hopes of increased supplies from January with the arrival of the new season crop.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended down 2.9 percent at 5,282 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Nizamabad spot market has been closed since Monday due to festivals.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on weak overseas demand and negligible activity in spot markets due to festivals, while on-going sowing also weighed on sentiment.

* The December jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 1.17 percent to close at 14,992.5 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures slipped in range-bound trade due to weak exports and estimates of higher output though depleting stocks and almost negligible arrivals in the spot market prevented any sharp fall.

* The most-active December contract on the NCDEX ended 0.19 lower at 40,775 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 71 rupees to 41,165 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)