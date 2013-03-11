MUMBAI, March 11 Indian soybean futures jumped on Monday to their highest level in nearly six months as dwindling supplies boosted spot prices, prompting soymeal exporters to hedge their risk at the futures platform.

* Rapeseed futures rose on thin supplies, while soyoil eased on higher imports of palm oil.

* India exported 581,606 tonnes of soymeal in February, compared with 344,240 tonnes during the same period a year earlier, an industry body said last week.

* The soybean contract for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.48 percent at 3,560 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,599 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Sept. 17, 2012.

* The key April soyoil contract fell 0.71 percent to 678.25 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April rose 0.92 percent to 3,497 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.05 rupee to 685.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans surged by 88 rupees to 3,642 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 36 rupees to 3,608 rupees.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures fell on lower-than-expected demand from bulk consumers and mounting supplies due to ongoing cane crushing.

* The key April sugar contract ended down 0.84 percent at 3,073 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is likely to produce 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending on Sept. 30, against the local demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar fell 11 rupees to 3,139 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures fell on increasing arrivals in the spot markets and subdued local demand.

* The key April contract closed down 0.21 percent at 3,372 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 50 rupees to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures closed steady on concerns that a drought in the crop regions may slash the output and on increasing supplies from the new season crop.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery closed 0.06 percent higher at 6,622 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric was steady at 5,779 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER:

Indian pepper futures rose on negligible stocks and a delay in harvesting due to the lack of skilled labourers.

* The key April contract rose 1.83 percent to 34,855 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper jumped 358 rupees to 36,858 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures ended steady as rising spot supplies and expectations of higher output outweighed export inquiries.

* The key April contract finished 0.04 percent lower at 13,205 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 134.5 rupees to 13,364 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)