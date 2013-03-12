MUMBAI, March 12 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday on profit-taking driven by a correction in overseas prices and higher supplies of soybeans in local spot markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Tuesday, tracking weaker overseas soybean oil markets.

* The key soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.53 percent at 3,505.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the highest level in nearly six months at 3,599 rupees in the previous session.

* The key April soyoil contract finished 0.72 percent lower at 673.4 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April fell 1.17 percent to 3,456 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 4.35 rupees to 681.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased 34 rupees to 3,608 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged lower by 21 rupees to 3,587 rupees.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures ended steady as hopes that the government would decontrol the tightly regulated industry outweighed higher supplies.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* The key April sugar contract closed 0.20 percent higher at 3,079 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar was 4 rupees higher at 3,142 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures fell on rising supplies from the new season crop and prospects of higher production.

* The key April contract closed down 0.71 percent at 3,348 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, ended unchanged at 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures rose by their daily maximum limit on strong demand from north India and lower estimates of supplies from the new season crop.

* The key April contract closed 3.02 percent higher at 6,822 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, the price of spot turmeric jumped 442 rupees to 6,221 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER:

Indian pepper futures rose on thin supplies as harvesting was delayed due to the scarcity of skilled labourers.

* The key April contract rose 0.60 percent to 35,065 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper rose 27 rupees to 36,886 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures rose on export demand, but rising supplies from the new crop and expectations of higher output restricted the upside.

* The April contract rose 1.68 percent to 13,427.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 95 rupees to 13,459 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)