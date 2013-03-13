MUMBAI, March 13 Indian sugar futures ended flat on Wednesday as expectations that the government would decontrol the sugar industry outweighed higher supplies and tepid demand.

* The key April sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.10 percent at 3,076 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar eased by 5 rupees to 3,138 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending on Sept. 30, against local demand of about 23 million tonnes.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL:

Indian soyoil futures fell to their lowest level in four months on ample supplies of edible oils and as prices of palm oil underwent a correction in overseas markets.

* Soybean and rapeseed futures edged higher in choppy trade on a weak rupee.

* The key soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.36 percent at 3,518 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key April soyoil contract fell 0.76 percent to 668.3 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 664.3 rupees earlier, the lowest level since Nov. 12, 2012.

* The rapeseed contract for April finished up 0.43 percent at 3,471 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 3.85 rupees to 677.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 20 rupees to 3,588 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 75 rupees to 3,512 rupees.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures rose on lower-level buying though arrivals from the new season crop and prospects of higher production capped the gains.

* The key April contract jumped 2.39 percent to 3,428 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 50 rupees to 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high, driven by strong demand from north India and estimates of lower output.

* The key April contract finished 1.02 percent higher at 6,958 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 7,058 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric prices jumped 225 rupees to 6,446 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER:

Indian pepper futures were up, tracking firm cues from spot markets amid thin supplies as lack of skilled workers delayed harvesting.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery finished 2.65 percent up at 35,995 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper rose 276 rupees to 37,162 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi spot market.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures ended steady as some export demand outweighed rising supplies from the new crop and expectations of a higher output.

* The April jeera contract edged 0.07 percent lower to 13,417.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 133 rupees to 13,592 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)