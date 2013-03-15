MUMBAI, March 15 Indian soyoil futures rebounded
on Friday from their lowest level in four months on bargain
buying, supported by gains in overseas prices, though higher
edible oil imports capped the upside.
* Soybeans edged higher due to good export demand for
soymeal and on thin supplies, while rapeseed rose tracking gains
in overseas oilseed and edible oil prices.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday on
bargain-hunting after three straight sessions of losses, with
traders expecting seasonally lower production and firm exports
to help stocks ease further.
* The key soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.91 percent at
3,503.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April
rose 0.35 percent to 3,477 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key April soyoil contract finished 1.7 percent
higher at 679 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 663.6 rupees in
the previous session, its lowest level since Nov. 12, 2012.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
5.90 rupees to 683.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans climbed
21 rupees to 3,593 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 33 rupees to 3,525 rupees.
SUGAR:
Indian sugar futures extended losses to hit contract lows,
hurt by sluggish demand amid mounting supplies and as the
government delayed a decision on decontrolling the sugar
industry.
* The key April sugar contract closed down 0.62
percent at 3,031 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,028
rupees earlier.
* Spot sugar edged down 6 rupees to 3,123 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after
Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from
various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.
CHANA:
Indian chana futures rose on bargain buying, though rising
supplies from the new season crop and prospects of a higher
output capped the gains.
* The key April contract closed up 0.47 percent at
3,402 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 28
rupees to 3,459 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC:
Indian turmeric futures erased gains after hitting a
contract high as mounting stocks and supplies from the new
season crop offset concerns over lower output.
* The key April contract closed down 1.87 percent at
6,930 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 7,142
rupees earlier in the day.
* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose by 144 rupees
to 6,546 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER:
Indian pepper futures rose, tracking firm cues from spot
where seasonal demand was good. Slack supplies and depleting
stocks also aided the sentiment.
* The benchmark April contract finished 0.82 percent
up at 36,175 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper eased 20 rupees to 37,088 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
JEERA:
Indian jeera futures rose on export inquires and stockists
demand though rising supplies from the new crop capped the
gains.
* The April contract closed 1.41 percent higher at
13,460 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera edged up 7 rupees to 13,450 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)