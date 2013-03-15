MUMBAI, March 15 Indian soyoil futures rebounded on Friday from their lowest level in four months on bargain buying, supported by gains in overseas prices, though higher edible oil imports capped the upside.

* Soybeans edged higher due to good export demand for soymeal and on thin supplies, while rapeseed rose tracking gains in overseas oilseed and edible oil prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday on bargain-hunting after three straight sessions of losses, with traders expecting seasonally lower production and firm exports to help stocks ease further.

* The key soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.91 percent at 3,503.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April rose 0.35 percent to 3,477 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key April soyoil contract finished 1.7 percent higher at 679 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 663.6 rupees in the previous session, its lowest level since Nov. 12, 2012.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 5.90 rupees to 683.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans climbed 21 rupees to 3,593 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 33 rupees to 3,525 rupees.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures extended losses to hit contract lows, hurt by sluggish demand amid mounting supplies and as the government delayed a decision on decontrolling the sugar industry.

* The key April sugar contract closed down 0.62 percent at 3,031 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,028 rupees earlier.

* Spot sugar edged down 6 rupees to 3,123 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures rose on bargain buying, though rising supplies from the new season crop and prospects of a higher output capped the gains.

* The key April contract closed up 0.47 percent at 3,402 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 28 rupees to 3,459 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures erased gains after hitting a contract high as mounting stocks and supplies from the new season crop offset concerns over lower output.

* The key April contract closed down 1.87 percent at 6,930 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 7,142 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose by 144 rupees to 6,546 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER:

Indian pepper futures rose, tracking firm cues from spot where seasonal demand was good. Slack supplies and depleting stocks also aided the sentiment.

* The benchmark April contract finished 0.82 percent up at 36,175 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper eased 20 rupees to 37,088 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures rose on export inquires and stockists demand though rising supplies from the new crop capped the gains.

* The April contract closed 1.41 percent higher at 13,460 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera edged up 7 rupees to 13,450 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)