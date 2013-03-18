MUMBAI, March 18 Indian soyoil futures fell on Monday on higher imports of edible oils in February and a drop in palm oil prices overseas while soybean futures edged higher on thin supplies in spot markets.

* Rapeseed futures eased on an estimated increase in production and rising supplies from new season crop.

* The key April soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.64 percent to close at 671.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key soybean contract ended up 0.17 percent at 3,485.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April fell 0.93 percent to 3,421 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.35 rupees at 684.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 10 rupees to 3,583 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 66 rupees to 3,446 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended last week's losses on sluggish demand and rising supplies, though hopes that the government will decontrol the industry limited the downside.

* The key April sugar contract on the NCDEX fell 0.49 percent to end at 3,028 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 3,025 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot sugar edged down 6 rupees to 3,112 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures ended down, tracking weak spot market, mounting stocks and rising supplies from new season crop.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX fell 2.48 percent to close at 6,592 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 157 rupees to 6,389 rupees.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to estimates of higher output and weak exports while supplies from new crop also weighed on the sentiment.

* The most active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.49 percent down at 35,590 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper fell 322 rupees to 36,857 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to rising supplies from new crop and expectations of a higher output, though some export inquires restricted the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.54 percent lower at 13,292.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 33 rupees to 13,417 rupees per 100 kg in the Unjha market in Gujarat.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended up on hopes of a pick up in domestic buying, though supplies from the new season crop and prospects of a higher output capped the gains.

* The key April contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.56 percent at 3,428 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, edged down 4 rupees to 3,465 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)