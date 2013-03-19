MUMBAI, March 19 Indian soyoil and oilseeds futures ended lower on Tuesday due to a rise in imports of edible oils in February.

* Rapeseed futures ended weak on an estimated increase in production and rising supplies from the new season crop also weighed.

* The key April soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.34 percent to 669.10 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key April soybean contract fell 0.21 percent to close at 3,478 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April fell 0.44 percent to end at 3,406 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 41 rupees to 3,405 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended losses on ample supplies and concerns that the decision to decontrol the industry may get delayed as an ally pulled out of the country's ruling coalition.

* The key April sugar contract on NCDEX ended down 0.46 percent at 3,014 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 3,010 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot sugar edged up 3 rupees to 3,115 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged down due to new season crop and estimates of higher output, though buying from stockists in local market on hopes of a pick-up in demand restricted the downside.

* The key April contract on the NCDEX dropped 0.84 percent to close at 3,399 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, edged up 3 rupees to 3,468 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures ended down, tracking weak spot market, mounting stocks and rising supplies from new season crop.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.42 percent to close at 6,564 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 27 rupees to 6,362 rupees.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to estimates of higher output and weak exports while supplies from new crop also weighed on the sentiment.

* The most active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.84 percent down at 35,290 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper fell 143 rupees to 36,714 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to rising supplies from new crop and expectations of a higher output, though some export inquires restricted the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 2.24 percent lower at 12,995 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 81 rupees to 13,336 rupees per 100 kg in the Unjha market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)