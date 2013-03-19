MUMBAI, March 19 Indian soyoil and oilseeds
futures ended lower on Tuesday due to a rise in imports of
edible oils in February.
* Rapeseed futures ended weak on an estimated increase in
production and rising supplies from the new season crop also
weighed.
* The key April soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.34 percent to 669.10
rupees per 10 kg.
* The key April soybean contract fell 0.21 percent
to close at 3,478 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for April fell 0.44 percent to end at 3,406 rupees per
100 kg.
* At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 41 rupees to
3,405 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures extended losses on ample supplies and
concerns that the decision to decontrol the industry may get
delayed as an ally pulled out of the country's ruling coalition.
* The key April sugar contract on NCDEX ended down 0.46
percent at 3,014 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of
3,010 rupees earlier in the day.
* Spot sugar edged up 3 rupees to 3,115 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures edged down due to new season crop and
estimates of higher output, though buying from stockists in
local market on hopes of a pick-up in demand restricted the
downside.
* The key April contract on the NCDEX dropped 0.84
percent to close at 3,399 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, edged up
3 rupees to 3,468 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures ended down, tracking weak spot
market, mounting stocks and rising supplies from new season
crop.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX fell 0.42 percent to close at 6,564 rupees
per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric
fell 27 rupees to 6,362 rupees.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell due to estimates of higher output
and weak exports while supplies from new crop also weighed on
the sentiment.
* The most active pepper contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 0.84 percent down at 35,290 rupees per 100
kg.
* Pepper fell 143 rupees to 36,714 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell due to rising supplies from new
crop and expectations of a higher output, though some export
inquires restricted the downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 2.24 percent lower at 12,995 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera fell 81 rupees to 13,336 rupees per 100 kg in
the Unjha market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)