MUMBAI, March 20 Indian sugar futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as the government deferred a decision on freeing up the tightly controlled industry amid mounting supplies.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.83 percent at 2,989 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 2,982 rupees earlier.

* Spot sugar fell 11 rupees to 3,104 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

SOYOIL and OILSEEDS

Indian soyoil futures were treading water as a rise in overseas prices outweighed higher edible oil imports while soybean edged higher on thin supplies and good exports demand for soymeal.

* The key April soyoil contract on NCDEX ended 0.37 percent higher at 671.55 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key April soybean contract closed up 0.34 percent at 3,490 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April rose 0.44 percent to end at 3,421 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 0.95 rupee to 685.55 rupees per 10 kg while soybeans rose 12 rupees to 3,613 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 4 rupees to 3,408 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended higher on concerns of lower crop yields in Madhya Pradesh, though supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.

* The key April contract on the NCDEX rose 1.03 percent to close at 3,434 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 18 rupees to 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose on some improvement in local buying amid inquiries from north India, though higher carry-forward stocks and rising supplies from the new season crop limited the gain.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.82 percent higher at 6,618 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 31 rupees to 6,393 rupees.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on export demand but rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a higher output restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.54 percent higher at 13,065 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 26 rupees to 13,310 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose on thin spot supplies and depleting stocks, though estimates of higher output and weak exports capped the gains.

* The most active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.44 percent up at 35,445 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper fell 314 rupees to 36,400 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)