MUMBAI, March 20 Indian sugar futures fell for a
third straight session on Wednesday as the government deferred a
decision on freeing up the tightly controlled industry amid
mounting supplies.
* The key April sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.83 percent at
2,989 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 2,982 rupees
earlier.
* Spot sugar fell 11 rupees to 3,104 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
SOYOIL and OILSEEDS
Indian soyoil futures were treading water as a rise in
overseas prices outweighed higher edible oil imports while
soybean edged higher on thin supplies and good exports demand
for soymeal.
* The key April soyoil contract on NCDEX ended 0.37
percent higher at 671.55 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key April soybean contract closed up 0.34
percent at 3,490 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for April rose 0.44 percent to end at 3,421 rupees per
100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
0.95 rupee to 685.55 rupees per 10 kg while soybeans rose 12
rupees to 3,613 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 4 rupees to 3,408 rupees.
CHANA
Indian chana futures ended higher on concerns of lower crop
yields in Madhya Pradesh, though supplies from the new season
crop and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.
* The key April contract on the NCDEX rose 1.03
percent to close at 3,434 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 18
rupees to 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures rose on some improvement in local
buying amid inquiries from north India, though higher
carry-forward stocks and rising supplies from the new season
crop limited the gain.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 0.82 percent higher at 6,618 rupees
per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 31 rupees to 6,393
rupees.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on export demand but rising
supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a higher
output restricted the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 0.54 percent higher at 13,065 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera fell 26 rupees to 13,310 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose on thin spot supplies and depleting
stocks, though estimates of higher output and weak exports
capped the gains.
* The most active pepper contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 0.44 percent up at 35,445 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper fell 314 rupees to 36,400 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)