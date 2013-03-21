MUMBAI, March 21 Indian soyoil futures rose on
Thursday following gains in Malaysian palm oil and on a slight
improvement in demand while soybeans climbed on good demand from
oil millers amid thin supplies.
* Rapeseed also rose tracking gains in other oilseeds,
though rising supplies from the new season crop weighed.
* The key April soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.73 percent to close at
676.45 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key April soybean contract ended up 1.09
percent at 3,528 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for April rose 0.82 percent to 3,449 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 0.85 rupees to 686.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 6
rupees to 3,623 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 37 rupees to 3,450 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell for a fourth straight session,
hammered by surplus supplies and as a decision on freeing up the
tightly controlled industry got delayed.
* The key April sugar contract on the NCDEX fell
0.84 percent at 2,964 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar eased 6 rupees to 3,099 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures edged down on supplies from the new
season crop and estimates of higher output though hopes of a
pick-up in local demand ahead of a festival supported prices.
* The key April contract on the NCDEX edged down
0.32 percent to 3,423 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, was
steady at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures ended higher due to estimates of
lower output while firm cues from the spot market indicating
good demand from north India also aided the sentiment.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX rose 3.84 percent to close at 6,872 rupees
per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric rose 120 rupees to 6,522 rupees.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on a pick-up in export demand and
some local buying ahead of a festival, though rising supplies
from the new season crop and expectations of a higher output
capped the gains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 0.48 percent higher at 13,127.5
rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera rose 54 rupees to 13,398 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose as lower domestic supplies, due
to the lack of skilled labours and depleting stocks, supported
prices, offsetting estimates of higher output.
* The most active pepper contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 0.24 percent up at 35,530 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper rose 43 rupees to 36,600 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)