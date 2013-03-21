MUMBAI, March 21 Indian soyoil futures rose on Thursday following gains in Malaysian palm oil and on a slight improvement in demand while soybeans climbed on good demand from oil millers amid thin supplies.

* Rapeseed also rose tracking gains in other oilseeds, though rising supplies from the new season crop weighed.

* The key April soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.73 percent to close at 676.45 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key April soybean contract ended up 1.09 percent at 3,528 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April rose 0.82 percent to 3,449 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.85 rupees to 686.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 6 rupees to 3,623 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 37 rupees to 3,450 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell for a fourth straight session, hammered by surplus supplies and as a decision on freeing up the tightly controlled industry got delayed.

* The key April sugar contract on the NCDEX fell 0.84 percent at 2,964 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar eased 6 rupees to 3,099 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged down on supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output though hopes of a pick-up in local demand ahead of a festival supported prices.

* The key April contract on the NCDEX edged down 0.32 percent to 3,423 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, was steady at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures ended higher due to estimates of lower output while firm cues from the spot market indicating good demand from north India also aided the sentiment.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX rose 3.84 percent to close at 6,872 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 120 rupees to 6,522 rupees.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on a pick-up in export demand and some local buying ahead of a festival, though rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a higher output capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.48 percent higher at 13,127.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 54 rupees to 13,398 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as lower domestic supplies, due to the lack of skilled labours and depleting stocks, supported prices, offsetting estimates of higher output.

* The most active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.24 percent up at 35,530 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper rose 43 rupees to 36,600 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)